The price ceilings for the next UK contracts for difference (CfD) auction have been revealed, with solar set at GBP 75 ($100) per MWh - unchanged from the administrative strike price chosen by the government for the previous allocation round. CfD allocation rounds are the main lever used by the UK government to procure utility-scale renewables capacity, by offering state-backed contracts that provide long-term revenue at a fixed price. Solar remains the most affordable renewables technology within the UK CfD process, with its GBP 75/MWh administrative strike price below onshore wind at GBP 92/MWh, ...

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