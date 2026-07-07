Markel appoints Grant Smith to Director of Marine Transportation

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Grant Smith as Director of Marine Transportation at Markel International.

Smith will lead the development of the new Marine Transportation business, bringing together Markel International's Hull & Hull War, MECO, Marine & Energy Liabilities, and Transport & Logistics classes under a single leadership structure. The move reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of marine and transportation risks and is designed to provide brokers and clients with more coordinated access to expertise across the portfolio.

In his new role, Smith will be responsible for shaping strategy across multiple classes and geographies while leading initiatives to strengthen underwriting capabilities, improve processes and support the delivery of tailored solutions for brokers and insureds. He will also serve as a senior point of contact for brokers, clients and industry bodies, working closely with Claims and Actuarial teams to strengthen underwriting discipline and risk selection as risk exposures continue to evolve.

Based in London, Smith will report to Dan McCarthy, Managing Director - Marine, Energy & Construction.

Smith joined Markel in 2024 as Director - Marine & Energy Liabilities, before assuming responsibility for Transport & Logistics in 2025. He has more than 17 years' experience across marine specialty lines and underwriting leadership roles.

McCarthy commented: "The marine transportation industry is facing heightened risk exposures, from increasing supply chain disruptions to rising thefts at ports as geopolitical tensions escalate worldwide.

"As these risks become more interconnected, it's increasingly important that brokers and clients can access expertise across the full spectrum of marine and transportation exposures. Bringing these capabilities together under a single leadership structure will help us provide deeper insight, more coordinated solutions and a stronger experience for our trading partners.

"Grant has made a significant contribution since joining Markel in 2024. His experience across marine specialty lines makes him exceptionally well placed to lead this business and support our clients and brokers navigate a rapidly evolving operating environment."

Smith added: "I'm delighted to be taking on the role of Director of Marine Transportation at Markel International. By bringing our marine and transportation capabilities closer together, we have an opportunity to offer clients and brokers more connected expertise across increasingly complex risks, while continuing to build on Markel's long-standing reputation for disciplined underwriting and strong service."

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-appoints-grant-smith-to-director-of-marine-transportation-302818459.html