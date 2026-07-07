13,500+ financings returning merchants generating more financing activity than first-time borrowers

Global embedded financing platform YouLend and global on-demand delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com today announced a major milestone in their partnership: more than zl635 million in financing provided to restaurants and takeaways across seven European markets, including Poland.

Since launch, the partnership has supported more than 13,500 financings across Europe. Returning merchants have accounted for more financing activity than first-time borrowers a clear sign that flexible financing is becoming part of everyday business planning.

Embedded finance as a fast alternative in difficult times

Launched in the UK in 2022 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the programme helped restaurants navigate rising inflation, soaring energy costs and the lasting impact of the pandemic. For many hospitality businesses, traditional lending was too slow or inaccessible when fast access to capital was critical. By embedding financing directly into the platform, eligible merchants could access funding through a streamlined digital experience to bridge short-term gaps or fund concrete growth steps such as new equipment, additional staff or further locations.

Repeat usage: when financing becomes part of growth planning

"A single financing decision changes little. A financing relationship that lasts for years changes a great deal," says Leonard Strigel, General Manager Europe at YouLend. "When a restaurant takes financing with us ten times over four years, it is no longer just a loan it becomes part of its growth strategy. That is exactly what embedded finance is built for."

"Supporting our partners means more than connecting them with customers it means giving them the tools to grow sustainably," says Bart van der Veldt, Director Strategy Planning Commercial at Just Eat Takeaway.com. "Embedding financing with YouLend into our platform has allowed thousands of restaurants across Europe to access capital quickly and on their terms, without leaving the environment where they already manage their business. The repeat usage we're seeing shows that this isn't just crisis support it's become infrastructure."

FULL TEXT press release in Polish for download at: https://youlend.com/pl/blog/eu150-million-for-european-restaurants-youlend-and-just-eat-takeaway-com-scale-embedded-financing-across-seven-markets

About YouLend

YouLend is the global embedded financing platform for e-commerce, payment and technology platforms: www.youlend.com

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com is one of the world's leading global on-demand delivery companies: https://www.justeattakeaway.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707337012/en/

Contacts:

Lena Böhe

frauwenk

lena.boehe@frauwenk.de

+4916091471820