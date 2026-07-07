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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 11:02 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Manufacturers Alliance Names New Executive Committee Leadership

Rick Bucher of Victaulic to Serve as Chair; Jean Savage of Trinity Industries Named Vice Chair

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Manufacturers Alliance today announced new leadership for its Executive Committee of its Board of Trustees and governing body. Dr. Rick Bucher, President and CEO of Victaulic, will serve as Chair, and Jean Savage, CEO and President of Trinity Industries, will serve as Vice Chair. Eric Ashleman, CEO and President of IDEX, will step down as Chair and remain a member of the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.

The transition comes as the manufacturing sector navigates new challenges, a persistent talent shortage, accelerating adoption of AI and advanced technology, and intensifying global competition. The Alliance's research shows these forces are not separate challenges. They are the same competitive equation, and the companies that solve for talent and technology together will set the pace for the industry.

Dr. Bucher and Ms. Savage step into their roles with deep operating experience and a clear view of where manufacturing is headed.

"Manufacturing is being reshaped by talent and technology changes at the same time, and the leaders who treat that as an opportunity rather than a threat will win," said Stephen Gold, President and CEO at Manufacturers Alliance. "Rick and Jean bring the kind of operating discipline and forward thinking the moment demands. Our work now is to turn the industry's hardest problems into competitive advantage for our members."

Gold also recognized Mr. Ashleman's tenure as Chair. "Eric led the Executive Committee through a period of real change for the sector, and we are fortunate that he is staying on to continue that work," he said.

The leadership transition builds on the Alliance's momentum across its core priorities, including workforce strategy, technology adoption, and expanding leadership pathways.

About Manufacturers Alliance
Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. Learn more:?manufacturersalliance.org.

Media contact
Kristin Graybill
news@manufacturersalliance.org
(703) 841-9000

SOURCE: Manufacturers Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/manufacturers-alliance-names-new-executive-committee-leadership-1182871

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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