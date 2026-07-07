Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten in the western United States, is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Rees Tungsten Mine ("Rees" or "Mine") located within the Rees Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Project, Nevada (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Rock chip samples from inside the Mine assayed at 6.76% and 3.75% tungsten trioxide ("WO") 3 , which are among the highest tungsten grades reported at the Eagle Project

, which are among the highest tungsten grades reported at the Eagle Project Historic United States Bureau of Mines (USBM) sampling 1 from within the Mine returned 8.48%, 1.50%, 0.83%, and 0.83% WO 3

from within the Mine returned Historic USBM surface sampling 1 at Rees returned 3.40%, 1.80%, and 1.46% WO 3

at Rees returned Historic production records 1 detail approximately 1,306 Short Ton Units (stu) or 1,185 Metric Ton Units (mtu) at an average grade of 3.51% WO 3 was shipped in 1954 and 1955

detail approximately at an average grade of was shipped in 1954 and 1955 The Rees Tungsten Mine is the third past producing tungsten mine at the Eagle Project where Spartan has validated reported historic tungsten grades that are in excess of 1% WO 3 , which suggests potentially significant tungsten endowment across the Eagle Project

, which suggests potentially significant tungsten endowment across the Eagle Project Initial results confirm past producing grades and further support the belief that the Eagle Project represents one of the highest-grade tungsten districts in the United States

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated, "The assay results from within the Rees Tungsten Mine are particularly exciting as they include some of the highest tungsten grades reported by Spartan Metals at the Eagle Project to date. Our sampling not only confirms the exceptional tenor of mineralization observed historically, but also closely aligns with historic United States Bureau of Mines sampling and documented production records. This independent validation continues to strengthen our confidence in the quality and reliability of the historical data across the Eagle Project."

Mr. Marsh, continued, "Perhaps most importantly, Rees is now the third past-producing tungsten mine at Eagle where we have confirmed historic tungsten grades that exceed 1% WO3. When viewed alongside our recent results from Yellow Jacket and the newly identified tungsten skarn mineralization and new tungsten-silver veins at Tungstonia, a compelling picture is emerging of a large and well-endowed tungsten district with multiple styles of mineralization. We believe these results further demonstrate the exploration potential of the Eagle Project and reinforce our strategy of evaluating both historical producers and previously unexplored targets as we continue to advance the Eagle Project. These grades continue to support our team's interpretation that this project is one of the most prospective and highest-grade tungsten districts in the United States."

These samples were collected as part of the exploration program announced on May 21, 2026 and were taken from within the Rees Mine with approximate locations shown in Figures 2 and 3 with results listed in Table 1. The Rees Mine was entered with the assistance of mine safety professional from High Desert Mining ("High Desert") from Salt Lake City, UT. High Desert was engaged to evaluate the Spartan's past producing mines (Tungstonia, Rees, and Antelope) for potential reopening, which provided Spartan an opportunity to safely enter the abandoned mine to conduct validation sampling.

Figure 4 shows samples RE-2026-001 and RE-2026-002 under ultraviolet ("UV") light with the scheelite mineralization fluorescing as blue or bluish white. Figure 5 shows images taken of the mineralized faces within the mine walls showing pervasive scheelite mineralization. Additional images and videos of the Rees Tungsten Mine are located on Spartan's website here.

Figure 6 shows the Rees Tungsten Mine entrance and an example of remaining underground infrastructure which is believed to have been operated as recently as the 1980s2 and could be potentially reused.

Significance of Assay Results

The Rees Tungsten mine results are particularly notable when viewed in a global tungsten context. Published geological references commonly cite typical tungsten skarn grades in the range of approximately 0.3% to 1.4% WO3, with many large porphyry, disseminated, greisen and stratabound tungsten systems reported at lower average grades, often below 1% WO33. By comparison, Spartan's underground samples at Rees grading 6.76% and 3.75% WO3, historic USBM samples of up to 8.48% WO3, and documented historic shipments averaging 3.51% WO3 highlight the exceptional tenor of tungsten mineralization present within the Mine. While selected rock samples, historic samples and historic production records are not necessarily representative of broader mineralization and do not constitute a Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve, the repeated confirmation of +1% WO3 grades at Rees, Yellow Jacket and Tungstonia reinforces Spartan's view that the Eagle Project hosts a potentially significant, district-scale tungsten system with multiple past-producing mines and multiple styles of mineralization.

Next Steps

Spartan will continue to execute its 2026 exploration program as discussed in the May 21, 2026, announcement including:

Continued surface sampling of soils and rocks - including backpack drilling - over claims acquired in November 2025 to potentially extend previously identified tungsten, silver, and rubidium soil anomalies at the Tungstonia.

Continued rock sampling and backpack core drilling at the Rees Claims to cover the past producing Rees Tungsten and Antelope Mine areas.

Evaluation of a geophysics program for the Rees Claims.

Evaluation of establishing safe entry for all past operating mines at the Eagle Project.

In Process: Ground geophysics surveys at the Tungstonia Claims to inform depths of existing 2+ km tungsten-silver veins and potential tungsten skarn mineralization that is coincident with tungsten-silver-rubidium soil anomalies and at Yellow Jacket.

Early to mid-August: Approximately 3,000 meters (m) diamond core drilling at high priority targets identified through surface sampling and geophysics surveys at the Eagle Project.

Table 1 Sample results from Rees Mine with selected USBM samples1 (widths as reported, true widths are not yet known)

Sample ID WO3

(%) Ag

(g/t) Width

(m) Comments RE-2026-001 3.75 1.1 - Rock chip sample in adit from approximately 20m from mine entrance RE-2026-002 6.76 1.0 - Rock chip sample in adit from approximately 30.5m from lower crosscut entrance approximately 10m vertically below mine entrance TG-RK-GA-002 0.75 11.4 - Grab sample from mine dump near mine entrance









BM 1542 1.80 N/A 1.77 Channel sample at surface BM 1547 0.72 N/A 0.61 Channel sample at surface BM 1548 0.69 N/A 0.49 Channel sample at surface BM 1549 1.46 N/A 0.27 Channel sample at surface BM 1550 3.40 N/A 0.94 Channel Sample at surface BM 1551 8.48 N/A 0.55 In adit approximately 4.9m from mine entrance BM 1552 0.84 N/A 0.55 Near #1 raise approximately 1m from adit floor BM 1553 1.50 N/A 0.61 From bottom of adit floor below BM 1552 BM 1554 0.83 N/A 0.34 East side of #1 raise about 6.1 m above adit floor





Figure 1 Location map for the Eagle Project showing the Rees and Tungstonia claims

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Figure 2 The Rees Tungsten mine location within the Rees Claims

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Figure 3 Rees Tungsten Mine with schematic of underground workings with USBM and approximate Spartan sample locations. RE-2026-001 was taken from near the Number 1 stope and BM 1443. RE-2026-002 was taken from with a lower crosscutting adit that terminated approximately 10 m below the "Portal" noted above.

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Figure 4 Samples RE-2026-001 and RE-2026-002 from within Rees Mine under ultraviolet light (UV) showing extensive scheelite mineralization (blue/white fluorescence)

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Figure 5 Images from within Rees Mine under UV light showing scheelite (blue/white fluorescence) in the adit walls. Each image is approximately 2 m in width across the image.

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Figure 6 Aerial photo of Rees Mine (A) with example of timber infrastructure and chute remaining in the main adit (B).

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QA/QC Procedures

Samples were submitted to American Assay Lab (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry standard-prep methods and analyzed using method IM-4AB52 (52 element suite: 0.5g 4-acid plus boric acid hot block, ICP-OES + MS plus IO-NFEx [Sodium Peroxide Fusion, ICP-OES] for W over 500ppm). AAL undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Spartan's QAQC includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Brett R. Marsh, President and CEO of Spartan Metals.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Company cautions that production, tonnage, grade and recovery information relating to the historic Rees Tungsten Mine are considered "historical" in nature and are not supported by a current NI 43-101 compliant technical report. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates or production records as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Spartan is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources or reserves.

The historical information referenced herein is derived from a United States Bureau of Mines report1, which the Company believes to be reliable, but has not independently verified. While two samples were collected near those referenced within the report, there has been no systematic exploration and/or verification work completed by Spartan to date to confirm the historical mining, grade or metallurgical information reported for these past producing operations.

The references in this news release to historical production, resources, and economic assessments are provided for context only and should not be interpreted as indicative of the mineralization that may be present on Spartan's current claims, nor as evidence of the economic viability of the Rees Tungsten Mine. There is no assurance that Spartan's exploration programs will confirm the presence of economically mineable mineralization, or that any future resource estimates will reflect similar grades, tonnages or recoveries to those historically reported.

References

1 Gentry G., G., and Pampeyan E., H., 1955, DMEA 3654 Rees Mining Company Antelope Mining Claims, White Pine County, Nevada

2 https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10037285

3 Pitfield, P.E.J. and Brown, T.J. (2011). Tungsten. British Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Profile, Table 3.

4 Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1988, Bulletin 105 p213-217

About The Eagle Project

The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing4 high-grade Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket, and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO3.

The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.

Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar, while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and more information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304127

Source: Spartan Metals Corp.