California-based power electronics maker Enphase announced it developed a new solid state tranformer technology for next-generation data center power infrastructure, including emerging higher-voltage direct current (DC) rack power architectures for AI workloads. Instead of using one large, centralized converter, Enphase Energy's IQ Solid State Transformer (IQ SST) converts power in data centers to 800 V DC using 342 small power modules per standard 1.25 MW rack to achieve up to 98.5% efficiency. This distributed approach is key to retaining 99.999% availability amid the volatile power swings ...

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