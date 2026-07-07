Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) partners with Life+Limb Primary Trauma Care Foundation to advance global trauma care through education

NEWBURY, England, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Consulting Group (OCG), is proud to announce a new charity partnership with Life+Limb, the globally recognised charity dedicated to saving lives and limbs and preventing disabilities through the local training of primary trauma care.

The partnership will see OCG and its medical education division, the Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC), actively supporting Life+Limb through a combination of fundraising initiatives, educational collaboration, and employee engagement.

This collaboration reflects OCG's commitment to improving global access to orthopaedic and primary or pre-hospital trauma care through education.

Since its founding in 1996, Life+Limb has trained nearly one million healthcare professionals across 92 countries, delivering approximately 160 training courses annually to frontline Healthcare professional predominantly working in low-resource and low-income environments.

Traumatic Injury remains one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, with more than five million deaths each year, exceeding the combined toll of many major infectious diseases. Globally however training in primary trauma care is woefully underfunded.

Through its primary trauma care training programmes, Life+Limb provides accessible, scalable education that empowers healthcare workers with the skills needed to deliver life and limb-saving care using minimal resources, preventing disability and helping families avoid poverty.

"We are delighted to partner with Ortho Consulting Group and the Ortho Surgical Skills Centre," said Fiona Higginbotham, Chief Executive at Life+Limb, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026. "Collaborations like this are vital in enabling us to expand our global training programmes and reach more frontline healthcare professionals in low-resource and low-income settings. OCG's expertise in medical education and their clear commitment to improving trauma care access make them a natural partner for Life+Limb."

By aligning OCG's expertise in orthopaedics and medical education with Life+Limb's global training programmes, the partnership aims to support the continued expansion of primary trauma care education in underserved regions, contributing to improved patient outcomes and stronger healthcare systems worldwide.

"We're pleased to be entering into this partnership with Life+Limb, whose focus on education and improving access to primary trauma care closely reflects our own values," said Matt Woods, Founder at OCG.

"Over the course of the partnership, we look forward to supporting Life+Limb through a range of fundraising activities as our group of businesses, allowing us to align with a charity where we can contribute in a meaningful way.

"We look forward to creating opportunities for our team to engage more directly with the charity, welcoming Life+Limb to OSSC, training and gaining a better understanding of their work."

This partnership builds on OCG's established commitment to charitable initiatives, having raised more than £25,000 for healthcare-related causes over the past four years through employee-led fundraising and endurance events.

About Ortho Consulting Group (OCG)

Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) is a UK-based professional services firm specialising in the medical device sector. OCG partners with manufacturers to support international commercialisation, market access, and operational delivery across orthopaedics, spine, and wider MedTech markets. The company operates as an extension of its clients' teams, providing integrated commercial, regulatory, and operational expertise.

About the Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC)

The Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC) is OCG's dedicated medical education and training division, providing high-quality surgical skills training. Based in Newbury, UK, OSSC offers cadaveric and dry lab facilities for manufacturers, distributors, surgeons and allied healthcare professionals requiring product-specific education. The centre supports safe and effective clinical practice through flexible, industry-led training programmes. For more information, visit https://www.ossc.com/.

About Life+Limb

Life+Limb is a UK based international charity committed to improving primary trauma care in low-resource and low income settings by training healthcare professionals in life- and limb-saving techniques. Through its sustainable "Improvise, Adapt, Overcome" approach, Life+Limb equips local clinicians with the skills to deliver effective training themselves and impacting care using available resources, creating a lasting legacy within communities around the world. For more information, visit https://www.primarytraumacare.org/.

Media Contact:

Harriet Bawden

Marketing Manager, Ortho Consulting Group

mkt@orthocg.com

Lynsey Allan

Operations Manager

Life+Limb

admin@primarytraumacare.org

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