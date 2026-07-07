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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Bred Banque Populaire Selects Quantifi for Market Risk

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifi, a leading risk platform, powered by best-in-class analytics, today announced that Bred Banque Populaire has selected Quantifi's market risk platform as part of a strategic initiative to modernise its risk infrastructure.

Bred Banque Populaire, a French retail and commercial bank, required a sophisticated and transparent solution to support cross-asset market risk across fixed income, rates, credit, equity, FX and inflation products. The bank sought to replace legacy infrastructure with a unified framework capable of delivering consistent end of day risk calculations and reporting, while meeting the governance, model transparency and control standards expected within a regulated European banking environment.

Quantifi's broad cross-asset coverage, explainable modelling framework and extensible Python API were central to its selection. The platform provides full transparency into risk methodologies, enabling the bank's risk teams to maintain model oversight and evolve their framework in line with internal governance and regulatory expectations. Quantifi's structured implementation approach and bank-ready architecture ensured alignment with the bank's IT, audit and operational requirements.

Under the engagement, Quantifi will deliver end of day market risk calculations and reporting, deployed on premises and fully integrated within the bank's existing technology environment. The programme represents a significant enterprise replacement within a regulated banking context and further demonstrates Quantifi's capability risk standards across complex cross-asset portfolios.

"Quantifi distinguished itself through the breadth of its market risk coverage and the robustness of its architecture," said Marc-Olivier Brenaud, Head of Risk, Bred Banque Populaire. "We required a platform capable of supporting cross-asset risk within a single, consistent framework, while providing full transparency into models and methodologies. Quantifi's explainable analytics and flexible Python toolkit give our team greater autonomy, strengthen our governance and control processes."

"Banks across Europe are reassessing re-evaluating legacy risk infrastructure," said Rohan Douglas, CEO at Quantifi. "This engagement highlights Quantifi's ability to deliver comprehensive cross-asset market risk within a single, consistent framework, combining model depth, architectural robustness and disciplined implementation. We provide institutions with a scalable foundation that supports long term strategic growth and strengthens their risk management capabilities."

Contact: enquire@quantifisolutions.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bred-banque-populaire-selects-quantifi-for-market-risk-302818570.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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