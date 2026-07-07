Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 11:10 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trawick International: Trawick Holdings Introduces the United Kingdom's First-Ever Cancel For Any Reason Travel Protection Service, Reshaping the Future of Flexible Travel Protection Across Europe

Landmark launch brings an entirely new category of travel protection to the UK market, marking the first phase of Trawick's broader international expansion of flexible cancellation solutions.

LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick Holdings today announced the official launch of Safe Travels CFAR Cancel For Any Reason, introducing the United Kingdom's first-ever Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) travel protection service and marking one of the most significant innovations the UK travel protection market has seen in decades.

For years, travellers in the United Kingdom have faced limited options when plans unexpectedly change outside the narrow boundaries of traditional travel insurance coverage. While Cancel For Any Reason protection has become an increasingly established and sought-after solution in the United States travel market, no comparable offering has previously existed for UK travellers.

That changes today.

Safe Travels CFAR creates an entirely new category of travel protection in the UK, giving eligible travellers the ability to cancel their trip for any reason and recover up to 75% of eligible prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, providing a level of flexibility historically unavailable within the traditional travel insurance framework.

Developed by Trawick Holdings, Safe Travels CFAR will initially be made available to travellers in the UK by SureGo Assist Ltd, the dedicated customer-facing platform through which travellers can access and purchase Safe Travels CFAR. SureGo Assist Ltd will serve as the first distribution channel for the new service in the UK, with additional expansion channels already planned as the broader global rollout continues.

Administrative support for the service will be provided by SureGo Administrative Services (UK) Ltd, which manages cancellation requests, verifies eligible trip expenses, and oversees reimbursement processing to help ensure a streamlined experience when travel plans do not go as expected.

"This launch represents a fundamental shift in what travellers should expect from trip cancellation protection," said Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick Holdings. "For too long, travellers in the UK have had limited options when plans change for reasons traditional travel insurance simply was never designed to cover. We recognised that gap and built a solution that fundamentally changes what flexibility looks like for travellers moving forward."

Unlike traditional cancellation coverage, which typically requires a specific covered event such as illness, weather disruption, or other named perils, the Safe Travels CFAR service allows reimbursement based on trip cost rather than the reason for cancellation, giving travellers greater control over protecting significant travel investments when plans unexpectedly change.

The launch also represents the first phase of a much broader international expansion strategy. Following the UK introduction, additional European market launches are already planned as Trawick continues expanding flexible cancellation solutions into new global markets.

"The United Kingdom is one of the world's most sophisticated travel markets, and travellers here deserve access to the same level of flexibility already established in more mature markets globally," Trawick added. "We are proud to be the company introducing an entirely new category of travel protection to the UK, and this is only the beginning of what comes next."

Safe Travels CFAR is available to eligible UK residents on trips valued up to £15,000. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, visit https://suregoassist.com/cancel-for-any-reason-uk/, or obtain a quote and purchase the service directly at https://cfar.suregoassist.co.uk/cfar-uk.

About Trawick Holdings

Trawick Holdings LLC is the parent organisation behind a growing portfolio of global insurance, travel assistance, and specialty service companies focused on delivering innovative solutions for travellers, businesses, and partners worldwide. Through its portfolio of global insurance, assistance, and specialty service businesses, the company continues expanding access to modern protection solutions built for an increasingly mobile world.

Media Contact:
Emily Tarkany
Vice President, Marketing
Trawick International
Emily.tarkany@trawickinternational.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.