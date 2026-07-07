VAPORESSO XROS 6 Series UK Launch: Three-City Pop-Up Brings Fun, Games and Surprises to Fans

LONDON, MANCHESTER and BIRMINGHAM, England, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO is hosting a three-city pop-up event across London, Manchester and Birmingham from July 3 to 5 to celebrate the launch of the new XROS 6 and XROS 6 MINI in the UK. Through product demonstrations, interactive games and user interviews, the event gives consumers an opportunity to experience the latest evolution of the VAPORESSO XROS Series firsthand.

Each pop-up features product displays showcasing the XROS 6 and XROS 6 MINI in multiple color options, with staff introducing key upgrades in design, portability, ease of use and battery performance. Visitors can also take part in a series of interactive games and prize draws throughout their visit, while the first 100 visitors in each city receive an exclusive city-themed commemorative coaster.

A dedicated interview area also invites consumers to share their experiences with VAPORESSO and their expectations for the new XROS 6 Series. Many consumers praised the XROS 6's sleek, tech-forward design, while others highlighted its improved flavor delivery, extended battery life and overall ease of use. Several users who are in the process of transitioning away from traditional cigarettes noted that the XROS 6 has been a helpful alternative and expressed interest in continuing to use the device.

The UK has always been one of VAPORESSO's most important global markets. Nicole, Marketing Director at VAPORESSO, noted that the purpose of bringing this pop-up experience is to celebrate both VAPORESSO's 11th anniversary and the launch of the XROS 6 Series by building more direct and authentic connections with consumers.

Developed with evolving consumer preferences in mind, the XROS 6 Series builds on the reliability and ease of use that have defined the XROS family while introducing several major upgrades. These include 60s Smart Prime for quick startup, 3A fast charging, a long-lasting 1,800mAh battery for up to 5 days of use, and an industry-first VENTURI Airflow System and COREX 3.0 heating technologies designed to deliver smoother draws and enhanced flavor consistency.

As a mature vaping market with highly informed adult consumers, users in the UK here have high expectations for product quality, reliability, convenience and design. VAPORESSO remains committed to understanding consumers' evolving needs and delivering products that combine reliable performance, thoughtful design and a distinctive style, while continuing to build trusted relationships with users across the UK.

For more information, please visit: XROS 6

About VAPORESSO

Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO was founded on the belief that each action is an endeavor to achieve excellency. Our unwavering commitment to surpassing the ordinary has propelled us to become the leading vaping brand globally in the near future. We embody a vision where our technology and values merge, crafting a better, cleaner, and more enjoyable life for all.

For more information, visit VAPORESSO.

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