Lobe Sciences Ltd.: Lobe Sciences Files Management Information Circular for Annual General and Special Meeting on July 30, 2026

The Company's Annual General and Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), at 15 th Floor, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, with virtual attendance available via Microsoft Teams

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, provided a letter to shareholders including an update on corporate strategy with a focus on uplisting to a senior exchange and an overview of progress across the Company's three subsidiary programs

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the election of directors, appointment of auditors, approval of a new Long-Term Incentive Plan, ratification of prior restricted share unit grants, and an amendment to the Company's constating documents

The record date for voting is June 15, 2026, with a proxy/voting instruction deadline of July 28, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FSE:LOBE.F), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing high-potential drug candidates for diseases with significant unmet medical needs through a disciplined pharmaceutical development platform and focused subsidiary companies, today announced that it has filed its Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), to be held on July 30, 2026.

In a letter to shareholders Dr. Sancilio reiterated the Company's platform model, identifying undervalued pharmaceutical assets with strong scientific rationale and significant unmet medical need, advancing them through key development milestones within dedicated subsidiaries, and pursuing strategic transactions intended to return capital to the Company and its shareholders.

Dr. Sancilio provided an update on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on the Company's planning toward uplisting to a senior exchange. The Board believes a senior exchange listing would enhance the Company's access to institutional investors, improve trading liquidity, expand analyst coverage, and better position the Company for its next phase of growth.

Since the current leadership team took control in late 2024, the Company's share price and market capitalization have each grown substantially, demonstrating market confidence. Lobe's experienced management team has collectively been involved in more than 1,500 drug development programs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European regulators.

The letter also provided an update on the Company's three active subsidiary programs:

Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals is advancing L-130, a stabilized crystalline form of psilocin protected by multiple issued U.S. and international patents. A first-in-human safety study was completed in 2024 and reported no serious adverse events and no hallucinations at the study dose. The Company is conducting additional preclinical work in support of an Investigational New Drug filing targeted for late 2026, with additional Phase 1 and Phase 2a proof-of-concept studies to follow, and is evaluating additional indications for L-130, including generalized anxiety disorder and substance use disorder, based on promising preclinical data.

Applied Lipid Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary developing S-100, a proprietary fatty acid triglyceride formulation for sickle cell disease, building on an extensive prior clinical dataset. European and United Kingdom patents have been issued, and a U.S. orphan drug designation application is currently under FDA review. The Company is targeting initiation of a Phase 2 study in the first half of 2027, following completion of formulation and required regulatory preparatory work.

Alera Pharmaceuticals is the Company's third subsidiary, which is currently evaluating potential acquisitions of a new pharmaceutical program, consistent with the Company's strategy of expanding its subsidiary portfolio.

Shareholders unable to attend in person may participate via Microsoft Teams using the details provided below and in the Circular and accompanying proxy materials:

Join via: www.microsoft.com/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Meeting ID: 292 086 993 747 933

Passcode: Km6W9G68

Proxy Materials access: https://sedar-filings-backup.thecse.com/000032617/06461710-00000001-000032617-Lobe_Sciences__FINAL__PROXY_06-18-26-PDF.pdf

Information Circular access: https://sedar-filings-backup.thecse.com/000032617/06461710-00000001-000032617-Lobe_Sciences_-_Notice_and_Information_Circular_-_Compiled-PDF.pdf

Shareholders can access the full Circular on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://lobesciences.com/investors/.

Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: L-130 - CNS Therapeutic Program

L-130 (psilocin mucate) is a patented, highly bioavailable, orally administered new chemical entity (NCE) designed as a stabilized form of psilocin, the active metabolite of psilocybin. The NCE is designed to provide enhanced stability, improved bioavailability, and more consistent circulating levels of psilocin, supporting reliable systemic exposure relative to traditional psilocybin-based approaches. Development of L-130 is being conducted by Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company in which Lobe holds a 64% ownership interest.

L-130 is initially being developed for the treatment of chronic cluster headache, a severe neurological condition with limited treatment options. The program is advancing in alignment with guidance received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following pre-IND interactions. Additional applications of L-130 are also progressing forward, consistent with the timeline provided on the Company's website.

Applied Lipid Therapeutics LLC: S-100 - Sickle Cell Disease Program

S-100 is an early-stage therapeutic candidate for sickle cell disease being developed through Applied Lipid Therapeutics LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It is designed to address underlying disease mechanisms using a lipid-based delivery platform, consisting of a unique blend of triglyceride esters of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), combined with a patented absorption-enhancing excipient system to improve bioavailability. The Company is advancing chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities to support production of clinical supply for a planned Phase 2a study. Orphan Drug designation has been applied for and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

For Further Information

Dr. Frederick D. Sancilio

Chief Executive Officer

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Email: info@lobesciences.com

Phone: +1 (949) 505-5623

Website: www.lobesciences.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadiansecurities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the Company's plans to pursue an uplisting to a senior exchange and the Board's belief that a senior exchange listing would enhance the Company's access to institutional investors, improve trading liquidity, expand analyst coverage and better position the Company for its next phase of growth; the anticipated timing of the Investigational New Drug filing for L-130 and of the subsequent Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies; the Company's evaluation of additional indications for L-130, including generalized anxiety disorder and substance use disorder; the Company's belief that L-130 may have therapeutic use at sub-hallucinogenic doses and that, in addition to the treatment of chronic cluster headache, L-130 may have additional therapeutic uses; the anticipated timing of the Phase 2 study for S-100 and the status of the orphan drug designation application for S-100; the Company's belief that S-100 will have therapeutic use for the treatment of sickle cell disease; the Company's intention, through Alera Pharmaceuticals, to evaluate potential acquisitions and other strategic opportunities consistent with its business strategy; and the Company's expectation that it will advance its core development programs through disciplined milestone execution are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the Company will be able to advance its uplisting plans and realize the anticipated benefits of a senior exchange listing; the Company will complete the Investigational New Drug filing for L-130 and initiate the subsequent Phase 1 and Phase 2a studies on the timelines anticipated; L-130 will have therapeutic use at sub-hallucinogenic doses and that, in addition to the treatment of chronic cluster headache, L-130 may have additional therapeutic uses; S-100 will have therapeutic use as a treatment of sickle cell disease and will advance to a Phase 2 study on the timeline anticipated; the Company will have the financial and operational resources to evaluate other strategic opportunities consistent with its business strategy; and the Company will be able to advance its core development programs and achieve its business milestones on the timelines anticipated, among others. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the Company is unable to complete an uplisting or realize the anticipated benefits of a senior exchange listing; the Company may not have the financial and operational resources to evaluate other strategic opportunities consistent with its business strategy; L-130 fails to demonstrate therapeutic use at sub-hallucinogenic doses, fails to effectively treat chronic cluster headache or demonstrate other therapeutic uses; the Investigational New Drug filing or subsequent clinical studies for L-130 are delayed or are not completed; S-100 fails to demonstrate therapeutic use for sickle cell disease or its Phase 2 study is delayed or not completed; the orphan drug designation application for S-100 is not granted; and the Company is unable to advance its core development programs or achieve its business milestones or do so on the timelines anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Lobe Sciences Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lobe-sciences-files-management-information-circular-for-annual-general-and-special-me-1186209