Instawork: Flexible Labor Demand Surges for Sixth Straight Month as National Hiring Cools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Instawork today reported its sixth consecutive month of double-digit shift growth and Partner growth, highlighting resilient demand for flexible labor even as national hiring stagnates.

This upward trend in the flexible market contrasts sharply with a broader labor market that lost steam in June. According to the government's June jobs report, employers added only 57,000 jobs, with 74,000 in downward revisions for previous months. While the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%, the decline was largely due to over 720,000 individuals exiting the labor force, resulting in the lowest participation level since March 2021.

BY THE NUMBERS: JUNE 2026

Shift Growth: Double Digit % Growth YoY (6th consecutive month) Partner Growth: Double Digit % Growth YoY Most Requested Role: Warehouse Associate (6th consecutive month) Avg Worker Commute: 29 miles (flat month-over-month)

WHERE THE GROWTH IS: LOGISTICS, HOSPITALITY, AND FOOD SERVICE

Instawork's real-time data converges with government reporting in sectors where staffing remains robust. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data indicates that manufacturing and construction expanded payrolls in June, paralleling gains in healthcare and social assistance.

Instawork's internal data reinforces these trends. Warehouse Associate roles have secured the top position for shift requests for six straight months, a streak that tracks with steady demand across the light industrial and logistics industries.

On Instawork, Line Cook, Event Server, Dishwasher, and Driver rounded out the top shifts, keeping hospitality demand steady even as the national leisure and hospitality sector lost jobs in June.

Top Growth Markets: Top Shifts: Oklahoma City, OK

Glendale, AZ

Kansas City, MO

Bristol, PA

Salt Lake City, UT Warehouse Associate

Line Cook

Event Server

Dishwasher

Driver

COST OF LIVING

Instawork Pros drove an average of 29 miles for a shift in June, flat from May, as gas prices eased to a national average of $3.84 from $4.24. That relief at the pump hasn't translated to relief at home. Consumer sentiment climbed to 49.5 from May's record low, but it's still the second lowest reading in 70 years of the survey. More than half of consumers said high prices are actively eating into their finances for a third straight month, a sign that cost of living, not any single headline, is still setting the mood.

ABOUT THE INSTAWORK PAY INDEX

The Instawork Pay Index is a monthly analysis of real-time platform data covering shift volume, wages, worker mobility, and geographic demand trends across Instawork's network. June 2026 data reflects activity from June 1 through June 30, 2026. The Pay Index is released following the BLS Employment Situation Summary.

ABOUT INSTAWORK

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered labor marketplace, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than ten million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

Media Contact: Amanda Pires, Head of Communications, apires@instawork.com, 650-208-3728, press@instawork.com

Sources: Instawork Platform Data · BLS Employment Situation June 2026 · University of Michigan Survey of Consumers June 2026 · NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations May 2026 · Federal Reserve Beige Book May 2026 · ISM Manufacturing PMI June 2026 · AAA National Gas Price Average

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/flexible-labor-demand-surges-for-sixth-straight-month-as-nationa-1187301