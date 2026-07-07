A group of researchers from the University of Sevilla in Spain has created a new framework for the detection and identification of false data injection attacks (FDIAs) in PV plants. FDIAs are usually carried out by cybercriminals, malicious insiders, state-sponsored attackers, or skilled hackers who compromise communication networks, sensors, or control systems. In a utility-scale PV plant, FDIAs can manipulate measurements such as power output, voltage, or irradiance data, causing incorrect control decisions, reduced energy production, equipment stress, grid instability, and potential safety ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...