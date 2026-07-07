Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KuCoin Becomes Official Partner of UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Debuts at the Tour de France

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its official partnership with UAE Team Emirates - XRG, one of the world's premier professional cycling teams. This landmark collaboration will make its grand public debut at the 2026 Tour de France, with KuCoin's branding prominently featured across all team buses, support vehicles, and fleet cars throughout the prestigious three-week race.

Under this exclusive agreement, KuCoin will serve as the team's sole partner in the categories of Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Blockchain Trading Platforms, and Crypto Wallet Services. The partnership unites two high-performing organizations driven by a shared commitment to innovation, precision, and long-term excellence.

The Tour de France represents the pinnacle of cycling, where victories are forged through collective synergy-riders, coaches, mechanics, and support staff working in perfect harmony. Similarly, these principles of discipline, trust, and strategic coordination underpin KuCoin's mission to build a robust and trusted global digital asset infrastructure.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with UAE Team Emirates - XRG and launch this collaboration on cycling's grandest stage," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "World-class achievements are never solitary; they require a dedicated team moving in unison toward a shared vision. These are the very values that have fueled KuCoin's growth, and we look forward to empowering the team as they chase victory at the Tour de France."

UAE Team Emirates - XRG, home to cycling superstars including multi-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, has solidified its status as a dominant force in world cycling through relentless preparation and consistent execution.

This partnership marks a significant expansion of KuCoin's global sports sponsorship portfolio, reinforcing its brand presence on a massive international scale. Further collaborative initiatives featuring UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Tadej Pogacar will be unveiled later this season.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

About UAE Team Emirates - XRG

UAE Team Emirates - XRG is one of the world's leading UCI WorldTour cycling teams, competing at the highest level of international professional cycling. The team has won multiple Grand Tours and Monument Classics and is home to some of the sport's most accomplished riders, including Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004505/KuCoin.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/6022323/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-becomes-official-partner-of-uae-team-emirates--xrg-debuts-at-the-tour-de-france-302819187.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.