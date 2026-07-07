Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07
Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements
The audited annual report and financial statements for Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2026 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The full document can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports
For further information please contact:
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Attn: Company Secretary
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk