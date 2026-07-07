The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan (the "Private Department") has today committed to invest $1.13bn in MidOcean Energy ("MidOcean" or the "Company"), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG.

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In parallel with the investment, the Private Department and EIG have established a strategic partnership focused on capital aggregation, investment origination, and the development of institutional investment opportunities across the United Arab Emirates and selected regional markets.

The Investment in MidOcean represents the Private Department's entry into the global LNG sector and marks the launch of a broader strategic relationship with EIG, a global energy and infrastructure investment firm. Through this partnership, the parties intend to collaborate on future investment opportunities across the energy and related infrastructure sectors.

The investment further strengthens MidOcean's high-quality institutional shareholder base and reflects continued confidence in the Company's strategy to build a diversified, resilient, and long-life global LNG platform.

MidOcean has assembled a high-quality portfolio of LNG interests across key global markets, including Canada, Australia, and Latin America, and seeks to continue to expand its global footprint through a disciplined and value-driven investment approach.

R. Blair Thomas, MidOcean Chairman and EIG CEO, said: "We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with the Private Department. This relationship combines EIG's global energy investment expertise with the Private Department's regional reach, institutional relationships, and long-term investment perspective. We believe this creates a powerful platform for capital formation and investment across the region."

De la Rey Venter, CEO of MidOcean, said: "The Private Department's investment supports our continued growth and execution across a diversified global LNG portfolio. We appreciate their strong endorsement of MidOcean's strategy, and we look forward to working together to capture more opportunities in an increasingly important global LNG market."

Matar Hamdan Al Ameri, Executive Managing Director of the Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, said: "This investment represents an important milestone in our strategy to establish long-term exposure to high-quality global infrastructure and energy assets and create opportunities for regional investors to participate alongside leading institutional partners. MidOcean provides access to a critical component of the global energy system through a diversified LNG platform, while our strategic partnership with EIG creates a foundation for future collaboration and investment opportunities across the region."

About The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan

The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, together with its affiliate KSH Investments, are a diversified investment and asset management platform focused on identifying and developing long-term investment opportunities across a diversified range of sectors and geographies. Through its direct investments, strategic partnerships, and asset management activities, the Private Department, together with its affiliate KSH Investments, manage interests across real estate, hospitality, infrastructure, financial services, energy, and other sectors, with a focus on long-term value creation and prudent capital allocation.

Important Notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Any offering will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $25.9 billion assets under management as of March 31, 2026. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 44-year history, EIG has committed $53.9 billion to the energy sector through 426 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit www.eigpartners.com.

About MidOcean Energy

MidOcean Energy, a pure play LNG company formed and managed by EIG, seeks to build a diversified, resilient, cost- and carbon-competitive global LNG portfolio. It reflects EIG's belief in LNG as a critical element of a lower-carbon, competitive and more secure global energy system. MidOcean has established a platform with a balance sheet of more than $5 billion and interests in LNG projects across the Americas and Australia, supported by a marketing office in Singapore and a corporate office in London. For additional information, please visit www.midoceanenergy.com.

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Contacts:

EIG/MidOcean Contact Information

FGS Global

Kelly Kimberly Brandon Messina

+1 212-687-8080

EIG@fgsglobal.com

The Private Department Contact Information

The Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan

PrivateDepartment@Khalidia.ae