The Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH), a German industry-focused research center, has expanded its calibration capabilities to include large-area perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. The institute said it will now offer calibration services for perovskite-silicon tandem devices up to the G12 wafer format, with an edge length of 210 mm. "Tandem solar cells are significantly more complex than conventional silicon cells. Specialized calibration is required to ensure that reported efficiencies are accurate, comparable, and trusted by researchers, manufacturers, and investors," said ...

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