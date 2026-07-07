Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Copper Extends High-Grade Bornite Zone at Pampa Medina - 6m of 6.11% Cu and 24.0g/t Ag; 40m of 2.04% Cu and 11.1g/t Ag from SPRD-07

Investor Webinar to be held July 14, 2026
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to report additional assay results from ongoing step-out drilling at the Pampa Medina deposit, located approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") in Chile's Antofagasta Region. Results continue to extend the central high-grade sulphide zone and confirm multiple stacked manto-style copper-silver horizons across the sedimentary and volcanic sequence. Hole SPRD-07 extended the ultra-high-grade bornite zone 300m south of previously released drilling, returning 20m at 2.65% Cu and 13.9 g/t Ag from 564m, including 6m at 6.11% Cu and 24.0 g/t Ag, and 104m at 1.01% Cu and 4.7 g/t Ag from 664m, including 40m at 2.04% Cu and 11.1 g/t Ag. Drilling in SPRD-08B also intersected mineralization in basement metasediments for the first time, indicating potential for depth extensions beyond the previously defined host units.
The Company will also host an investor webinar presentation on Pampa Medina's exploration progress via Investor Meet Company on July 14, 2026. Further details are provided below.
The ongoing step-out program continues to support the geological model: multiple high-grade, stacked mantos with dominantly bornite-chalcocite mineralization hosted in interbedded sediments and volcaniclastics
Drilling extended mineralization into the basement metasediments for the first time at Pampa Medina, with SPRD-08B being the deepest hole drilled to date to a depth of 1,052m
Indicates potential for further extension at depth at Pampa Medina
The nearby Cachorro discovery (Antofagasta Minerals) is primarily hosted in basement tuffs and metasediments (Figure 2)
SPRD-07 - drilled 300m south of previously released SPRD-05 (Figure 4) - intersected multiple stacked high-grade mantos down hole, including
20m of 2.65% Cu and 13.9g/t Ag from 564m (sulphide), including
6m of 6.11% Cu and 24.0g/t Ag from 574m
104m of 1.01% Cu and 4.7g/t Ag from 664m (sulphide), including
40m of 2.04% Cu and 11.1g/t Ag from 670m, including
14m of 3.36% Cu and 17.7g/t Ag from 688m, including
4m of 6.54% Cu and 38.5g/t Ag from 698m
Central high-grade bornite-manto extended 300m south of previously released SPRD-05 (see press release dated June 8th, 2026)
Near surface oxide mineralization also intersected in volcanics 150m west of the historic Pampa oxide footprint
10m of 0.31% Cu and 2.8g/t Ag from 180m (oxide)
SPRD-08B - drilled ~150m south of previously released SMRD-16 and 300m west of SPRD-07 (Figure 4) - intersected broad, consistent mineralization across sediments and tuffs into basement metasediments
660m of 0.41% Cu and 1.8g/t Ag from 386m, including multiple stacked mantos
98m of 1.21% Cu and 7.6g/t Ag from 386m (mixed), including
16m of 2.90% Cu and 21.2g/t Ag from 388m
58m of 1.08% Cu and 6.5g/t Ag from 426m
10m of 1.10% Cu and 1.8g/t Ag from 516m (sulphide)
8m of 0.96% Cu from 580m (sulphide)
14m of 0.83% Cu from 662m (sulphide)
Deeper drilling intersected the mineralized sequence in the basement unit but was impacted by post-mineralization dykes
66m of 0.70% Cu from 802m (sulphide), including
14m of 1.05% Cu from 834m
6m of 1.40% Cu from 862m
SPRD-09, drilled 300m south of SPRD-07 (Figure 6), extended the mineralized sequence but intersected multiple barren dykes orientated WNW
30m of 1.26% Cu and 2.6g/t Ag from 440m (sulphide), including two high-grade stacked mantos
6m of 2.34% Cu and 10.7g/t Ag from 440m
6m of 2.50% Cu and 2.3g/t Ag from 464m
32m of 0.85% Cu and 4.4g/t Ag from 506m (sulphide), including
18m of 1.11% Cu and 7.4g/t Ag from 520m (sulphide)
Drilling continued through favourable rocks into the metasediment unit at depth
6m of 0.77% Cu and 2.0g/t Ag from 940m (sulphide)
6m of 1.05% Cu and 8.3g/t Ag from 1,006m (sulphide)
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:
"Our step-out program at Pampa Medina continues to deliver high-grade copper-silver intercepts across the central Area of Interest and further supports our geological model of multiple high-grade stacked mantos. SPRD-07 extended the ultra-high-grade bornite-chalcocite zone 300m south of previous drilling, while SPRD-08B intersected mineralization in basement metasediments for the first time. This is an encouraging development, as it expands the prospective stratigraphy beyond the previously defined host units."
"The area drilled to date at Pampa Medina represents only a very limited portion of the broader Sierra de Medina land package, and we are excited to continue testing the lateral and depth extent of the system following completion of this delineation campaign across the central AOI."
Investor Presentation - Pampa Medina Exploration Update
Marimaca Copper is pleased to announce that Sergio Rivera, VP of Exploration, will host a presentation titled 'Pampa Medina Exploration Update', alongside Hayden Locke, CEO, and Nico Cookson, President, via Investor Meet Company on July 14th, 2026 at 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET / 15:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until July 13th, 2026, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation. A recording will be made available and hosted on the company's website shortly after.
Investors can register for free with Investor Meet Company and add Marimaca Copper Corp. to their dashboard via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/marimaca-copper-corp/register-investor
Investors who already follow MARIMACA COPPER CORP. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
Overview of Pampa Medina
Pampa Medina is a manto-style copper deposit dominantly hosted in Jurassic-Triassic sedimentary units (sandstones, conglomerates, tuffs and black shales) overlain by andesitic volcanics and underlain by an Upper Paleozoic complex of metamorphosed sediments, volcanics and intrusions (Figure 2). Key lithological units are intruded by a dyke swarm and affected by post-mineral normal faulting. Copper was originally identified in near-surface oxide mineralization dominated by atacamite, chrysocolla and secondary chalcocite, and has now been identified in high-grade zones of bornite, chalcopyrite, covellite and chalcocite which extend at depth beyond the oxide-primary transition. Elevated silver grades are present in both oxide and sulphide copper-mineralized zones and are generally correlated with copper grade.
Following Marimaca's consolidation of the project area and surrounding land packages in 2024, the Company reinterpreted all available geological information and developed an updated geological model for Pampa Medina, which identified the lower sedimentary units of interbedded sandstones, shales, tuffs and conglomerates as the priority target horizons for future drilling. Marimaca's 2026 drilling campaign is focused on three priority goals: definition of the high-grade central AOI, delineating the identified oxide extensions, and further step-out drilling to test potential extensions of the broader system identified in geophysical work completed to date.
Figure 1: Regional Map - Marimaca, Pampa Medina and Regional Infrastructure
Figure 2: Exploration Model Stratigraphic Column
Figure 3: Current Drilling Results within Pampa Medina Area of Interest (AOI)
Figure 4: Current Drilling Results and Drilling to Date within Pampa Medina Area of Interest (AOI)
Figure 5: Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,650 N
Figure 6: Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,350 N
Hole
Total Depth (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Intersection (m)
% CuT
g/t Ag
SPRD-07
900
52
56
4
0.56
1.5
180
190
10
0.31
2.8
326
352
26
0.25
Below Detection
558
860
302
0.62
2.7
Including
564
584
20
2.65
13.9
Including
574
580
6
6.11
24
And
664
768
104
1.01
4.7
Including
670
710
40
2.04
11.1
Including
688
702
14
3.36
17.7
Including
698
702
4
6.54
38.5
And
846
858
12
0.68
3.0
SPRD-08B
1,052
386
1,046
660
0.41
1.8
Including
386
484
98
1.21
7.6
Including
388
404
16
2.90
21.2
Including
390
396
6
4.30
31.7
And
426
484
58
1.08
6.5
And
516
588
72
0.46
Below Detection
Including
516
526
10
1.10
1.8
Including
580
588
8
0.96
Below Detection
And
662
676
14
0.83
Below Detection
And
802
868
66
0.70
Pending
Including
834
848
14
1.05
Pending
Including
862
868
6
1.40
Below Detection
And
930
964
34
0.65
Below Detection
SPRD-09
1,050
192
236
44
0.24
Below Detection
434
540
106
0.65
2.1
Including
440
470
30
1.26
2.6
Including
440
446
6
2.34
10.7
And
464
470
6
2.50
2.3
And
506
538
32
0.85
4.4
Including
520
538
18
1.11
7.4
940
946
6
0.77
2.0
1,006
1,012
6
1.05
8.3
Table 1: Table of Intersections. All intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of reported intervals.
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Inclination
Depth
SPRD-07
406800.84
7440649.24
1274.5
270
-60
900
SPRD-08B
406490.24
7440647.07
1281.15
270
-60
1052
SPRD-09
406730.98
7440347.77
1274.83
270
-60
1050
Table 2: Drill Collars
Sampling and Assay Protocols
True widths are estimated as 80% of reported intervals, based on down-hole bedding and structural measurements. Diamond drill holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all samples to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper). In addition to copper analyses, multi-element analysis including silver (Ag) was undertaken using ICP (multi-element Optical Inductively Coupled Plasma). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.
Qualified Person / Competent Person
The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.
The information in this announcement which relates to exploration results for the Pampa Medina Project is based on, and fairly reflects, information and supporting documentation prepared by Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca, a Competent Person who is a member of the Comision Minera (Chilean Mining Commission), Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile. Mr. Rivera has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Rivera consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of activities at Pampa Medina, the potential growth of Pampa Medina, and the discovery's potential to complement the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at Pampa Medina will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
All current drilling conducted at Sierra Medina, which includes the Pampa Medina deposit, was completed under the supervision of a registered professional geologist as a Competent Person/Qualified Person (QP) who is responsible and accountable for the planning, execution, and supervision of all exploration activity as well as the implementation of quality assurance programs and reporting.
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Exploration done by other parties
2. Madrugador Concessions
Geology
Drill hole Information
Data aggregation methods
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
Diagrams
Balanced reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further work
SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/marimaca-copper-extends-high-grade-bornite-zone-at-pampa-medina-6m-of-6.11-cu-and-1186960