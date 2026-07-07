FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI Aviation and AEI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Meet Growing Demand for Boeing 737-800 Freighters

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or "FTAI") and Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. ("AEI") today announced a collaboration focused on delivering a more cost-effective Boeing 737-800 freighter solution to airline partners globally. The collaboration will combine FTAI's engine maintenance capabilities with AEI's cargo conversion leadership to deliver customized freighter aircraft at scale and at a lower cost.

"The Boeing 737-800 is poised to become the workhorse of narrowbody freight, but growth has been constrained by the lack of an engine solution designed for cargo economics," said David Moreno, President of FTAI. "We can build and maintain lower cycle engines customized for cargo enabling FTAI and AEI to deliver aircraft at a significantly lower operating cost. This collaboration adds cargo to FTAI's CFM56 platform, extending the engine's lifecycle across passenger, cargo and power."

"AEI has led the global narrowbody freighter conversion market for over 60 years and has converted more aircraft than any other provider in the industry," said Robert T. Convey, Senior Vice President at AEI. "Combining our conversion expertise with FTAI's engine maintenance services gives airlines a proven path to freighter capacity built for the long term."

With almost 6,000 aircraft delivered, the Boeing 737-800 is the most widely produced narrowbody in aviation history, giving it the scale to anchor the freighter market for many years. FTAI's ability to provide CFM56 engines is critical to support the market at scale and its aftermarket engine maintenance capabilities will play a central role in ensuring the aircraft can fly reliably and cost-effectively for airlines worldwide. As a global leader in passenger to freighter conversions for a wide array of aircraft, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), 625+ aircraft have been modified with AEI STCs - more than any other conversion provider.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding the collaboration providing a more cost-effective freighter solution to airlines globally, ability to deliver customized freighter aircraft at scale and at a lower cost, and delivering aircraft at a significantly lower lifecycle cost. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company's or AEI's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is the global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company's founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and has modified over 625 aircraft with the STCs. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. AEI currently offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft. https://www.aeronautical-engineers.com/

FTAI Contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

AEI Contact:

Robert T. Convey

Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing

+1 (818) 406-3666

rconvey@aeronautical-engineers.com