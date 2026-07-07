HTEC, a global technology and AI engineering company headquartered in Silicon Valley, and Embotech, a global leader in safety-certified Level 4 autonomous driving solutions for industrial logistics, today announced a strategic partnership to scale deployment of Embotech's autonomous driving solutions across vehicle platforms, customer programmes and industrial sites.

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HTEC, a global technology and AI engineering company headquartered in Silicon Valley, and Embotech, a global leader in safety-certified Level 4 autonomous driving solutions for industrial logistics, today announced a strategic partnership to scale deployment of Embotech's autonomous driving solutions across vehicle platforms, customer programmes and industrial sites.

The partnership comes as Embotech's proven autonomous driving solutions are being adopted across a growing number of vehicle platforms and industrial sites. At this stage, scaling deployments efficiently matters as much as advancing the technology itself.

Under the agreement, HTEC contributes engineering capacity and expertise in onboard software, vehicle integration, connectivity and system validation, enabling Embotech to deliver autonomous driving solutions at greater scale while retaining full control of its autonomy platform, certified safety architecture and product roadmap. For OEMs, logistics providers and yard operators, this means faster rollouts across multiple sites and vehicle platforms.

Embotech's autonomy solutions already operate 24/7 across factories, logistics centres and ports, moving more than 2,500 vehicles autonomously every day. The company's TÜV SÜD-certified Level 4 platform combines AI-powered perception, prediction and motion planning with independently certified safety systems, supporting both vehicle-based and infrastructure-based autonomous operations in industrial logistics.

"Our physical AI-enabled autonomy technology is already operating 24/7 in customer environments, and demand for Level 4 autonomous solutions continues to grow across industrial logistics," says Andreas Kyrtatos, Embotech's CEO. "HTEC adds the engineering expertise to make deployments faster and easier to scale across vehicle platforms and multiple sites."

"Scaling autonomy in real-world vehicle environments requires more than innovation, it demands industrial-grade execution," says Darko Todorovic, HTEC's CTO. "HTEC brings deep expertise in embedded systems and OEM integration to deploy Embotech's autonomy platform to multiple vehicle platforms. Together with Embotech, we're enabling autonomous systems to deliver reliably across complex fleets, platforms and sites."

About Embotech

Embotech is a global leader in safety-certified Level 4 autonomous driving solutions for industrial logistics and the first company worldwide to hold multiple TÜV-certified Level 4 solutions. Built on a shared autonomy platform, its two certified solutions Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) and Autonomous Tractor Solution (ATS) are deployed in automotive factories, vehicle distribution centres, ports, and logistics yards, improving safety, productivity, resilience, and sustainability across logistics operations.

Autonomous Logistics. Built to Deliver. For more info, visit embotech.com.

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global technology and engineering firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, delivering AI-first, full-stack solutions that move organizations from strategy to production in a repeatable way. Combining premium engineering talent with digital strategy, design, and venture-building capabilities, HTEC supports the entire product lifecycle-from ideation to deployment.

With more than 15 years of experience applying AI and machine learning in enterprise environments, HTEC brings deep expertise across the technology stack-from silicon to application, including data engineering, model optimization, and AI application development. This ensures that emerging technologies translate into measurable ROI, scalable growth, and enduring business impact. By bridging the gap between vision and execution, HTEC helps the world's leading companies define what's possible-and deliver it at scale.

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Contacts:

Media Contact Embotech

Dr. Janine van Stiphout, Head of Communications ESG

janine@embotech.com

www.embotech.com



Media Contact HTEC

Alex Rumble, Chief Marketing Officer

alex.rumble@htecgroup.com

www.htec.com