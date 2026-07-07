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WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 17:53
37,600 Euro
+2,73 % +1,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40037,60018:05
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 12:48 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Miami International Holdings Reports June 2026 Trading Results

June 2026 Highlights

  • MIAX Exchange Group reached a record year-to-date (YTD) average daily volume (ADV) of 10.9 million contracts through June 2026, a 26.0% increase from the same period in 2025
  • MIAX Exchange Group set a YTD market share record of 16.9% through June 2026, compared to 16.4% in the prior-year period

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates, are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.


Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)

Year-to-Date Comparison

Jun-26

Jun-25

% Chg

May-26

% Chg

Jun-26

Jun-25

% Chg

U.S. Multi-list Options

Trading Days

21

20


20


123

122


U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)

69,896

50,576

38.2 %

67,186

4.0 %

64,597

53,019

21.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)

11,318

8,218

37.7 %

11,060

2.3 %

10,927

8,676

26.0 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share

16.2 %

16.2 %

-0.3 %

16.5 %

-1.6 %

16.9 %

16.4 %

3.4 %

U.S. Equities

U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)

23,383

18,245

28.2 %

19,398

20.5 %

20,099

17,062

17.8 %

MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)

192

187

2.8 %

188

2.0 %

181

186

-2.3 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.8 %

1.0 %

-19.8 %

1.0 %

-15.4 %

0.9 %

1.1 %

-17.1 %

MIAX Futures Exchange

Trading Days

21

20


20


123

123


MIAX Futures ADV - Agricultural

16,203

23,531

-31.1 %

10,111

60.2 %

11,895

18,072

-34.2 %

MIAX Futures ADV - Financial (2)

5,740

n/a

n/a

13,105

-56.2 %

7,949

n/a

n/a

1)

Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

2)

Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Investors
investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media
media@miaxglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-june-2026-trading-results-302818677.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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