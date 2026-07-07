Miami International Holdings Reports June 2026 Trading Results

June 2026 Highlights

MIAX Exchange Group reached a record year-to-date (YTD) average daily volume (ADV) of 10.9 million contracts through June 2026, a 26.0% increase from the same period in 2025

MIAX Exchange Group set a YTD market share record of 16.9% through June 2026, compared to 16.4% in the prior-year period

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates, are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.



Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Jun-26 Jun-25 % Chg May-26 % Chg Jun-26 Jun-25 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 21 20

20

123 122

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 69,896 50,576 38.2 % 67,186 4.0 % 64,597 53,019 21.8 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 11,318 8,218 37.7 % 11,060 2.3 % 10,927 8,676 26.0 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 16.2 % 16.2 % -0.3 % 16.5 % -1.6 % 16.9 % 16.4 % 3.4 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 23,383 18,245 28.2 % 19,398 20.5 % 20,099 17,062 17.8 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 192 187 2.8 % 188 2.0 % 181 186 -2.3 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.8 % 1.0 % -19.8 % 1.0 % -15.4 % 0.9 % 1.1 % -17.1 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 21 20

20

123 123

MIAX Futures ADV - Agricultural 16,203 23,531 -31.1 % 10,111 60.2 % 11,895 18,072 -34.2 % MIAX Futures ADV - Financial (2) 5,740 n/a n/a 13,105 -56.2 % 7,949 n/a n/a

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period. 2) Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

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MIAX Contacts:

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

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