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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: Hoymiles Expands Southeast Asia Energy Storage Presence Through Strategic Partnership with TAMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles announced a strategic partnership with TAMCO, a well-established power infrastructure solutions provider in Malaysia, to support the development of the country's future energy infrastructure. This collaboration combines Hoymiles' globally deployed energy storage technologies with TAMCO's six decades of local industrial expertise, marking another significant step in Hoymiles' utility-scale energy storage sector as well as its expansion across Southeast Asian markets. Top executives from both sides and representatives from Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) attended the signing ceremony.

For the first phase of the collaboration, TAMCO will locally assemble Hoymiles' AI-empowered 5MWh and 6MWh liquid-cooled utility-scale BESS solutions at its BR2 facility in Shah Alam. By combining Hoymiles' globally proven energy storage technologies with TAMCO's extensive engineering expertise and local manufacturing capabilities, the partnership will make advanced energy storage solutions more accessible to the local market and provide comprehensive support for utility-scale projects across Malaysia.

In addition to local assembly, the partnership also includes system integration, testing, commissioning, servicing and long-term maintenance, ensuring a comprehensive local delivery and lifecycle support framework for utility-scale energy storage projects.

"Our partnership with Hoymiles represents an important step in expanding the solutions we deliver while strengthening the engineering expertise and technical capabilities needed for the country's future energy infrastructure," said Wong Jun Pin, Chief Executive Officer of TAMCO Switchgear (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Stressing the importance of trusted local partnerships in the success of advanced energy solutions, Dr. Zhao Yi, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Hoymiles, said, "Malaysia has built a strong foundation for the future of energy, and TAMCO's engineering expertise and deep understanding of the local operating environment make them an ideal partner to translate our global experience into solutions that deliver value locally."

Sherulanuar Abd. Karim, Director of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) noted that the collaboration demonstrates how international partnerships can strengthen Malaysia's industrial capabilities while supporting the country's clean energy transition.

Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing renewable energy markets and a key market in Hoymiles' regional energy storage strategy. In recent years, Hoymiles has continued to strengthen its local presence through a series of landmark solar-plus-storage projects.

Building on this partnership, Hoymiles and TAMCO will work together on technology exchange, talent development and localization initiatives, supporting Malaysia's energy infrastructure development and long-term energy transition.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-expands-southeast-asia-energy-storage-presence-through-strategic-partnership-with-tamco-302819374.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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