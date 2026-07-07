Eco Minerals, Inc.: Eco Minerals Advances NOAA Regulatory Process, Submits Consolidated Application for Exploration License and Commercial Recovery Permit

Filing Builds on Company's Previously Established Full-Compliance Status with NOAA; Covers Approximately 148,000 Square Kilometers Across the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and Western Pacific Near Guam

MT. PLEASANT, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Eco Minerals, Inc. ("Eco Minerals" or the "Company"), an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources, has submitted a consolidated application to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA") for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit. The consolidated application builds upon Eco Mineral's earlier exploration license application, which NOAA has granted full compliance. That application, which Eco Minerals has received priority of right, covers approximately 148,000 square kilometers of prospective areas for polymetallic nodules spanning the Clarion-Clipperton Zone ("CCZ") and the Western Pacific near Guam.

The filing was submitted under NOAA's new consolidated application and review process, an updated regulatory framework designed to streamline the path from exploration to commercial permitting. Eco Minerals is among the early companies to file under this process, which aligns with Executive Order 14285, "Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources," and reflects the Company's readiness to advance its program under U.S. regulatory oversight.

Management Commentary

Tony Romeo, CEO of Eco Minerals, commented, "We're proud to be among the early companies to submit a consolidated application under NOAA's new process. Eco Minerals' mission is to develop deep-sea critical mineral resources responsibly, building the technology, regulatory standing, and operational capability to supply the minerals the world needs. Having established filing priority with NOAA across a large polymetallic nodule application area, and subject to NOAA's ongoing review, we believe we are well-positioned to advance through the NOAA review process. Polymetallic nodules offer a potential supplemental source of the nickel, cobalt, copper, and other metals that underpin U.S. energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing."

Application Details

Eco Minerals' exploration areas are located in two prospective polymetallic nodule regions, where third-party literature has reported occurrences of nickel, cobalt, copper, and other metals relevant to electric vehicle batteries, defense systems, and advanced manufacturing across the U.S. economy.

The Company's NOAA exploration license application, originally filed in August 2025 and subsequently amended three times, was determined by NOAA to be in substantial compliance in December 2025 and in full compliance in March 2026, establishing and reconfirming the Company's filing priority, and Eco Minerals has completed pre-FEED (pre-front-end engineering and design) and FEED (front-end engineering and design) evaluation work for its planned nodule collection system. Together, these milestones reflect a phased, disciplined approach that has culminated in this consolidated filing.

NOAA's updated framework under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 ("DSHMRA") consolidates the exploration license and commercial recovery permit into a single application and review process. NOAA's determinations regarding Eco Minerals' exploration license application are procedural only and relate to completeness, filing priority and processing status; they do not constitute approval of, or guarantee issuance of, an exploration license, commercial recovery permit or other authorization, and NOAA's review of the application remains pending.

About Eco Minerals, Inc.

Eco Minerals, Inc. (formerly Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.) is an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources. The Company has established NOAA filing priority with respect to approximately 148,087 square kilometers in the CCZ and Western Pacific near Guam - areas containing polymetallic nodules with nickel, cobalt, and other metals relevant to U.S. energy security, defense, and advanced manufacturing. On March 26, 2026, NOAA notified Eco Minerals that its exploration license application was in full compliance with applicable submission requirements; that determination is procedural only and does not constitute approval of the application or guarantee issuance of any license or permit. Eco Minerals has completed Pre-FEED and FEED-stage evaluation work for its proposed nodule collection system, which remains preliminary and does not establish a final system design, technical feasibility, economic viability or commercial readiness.

Regulatory Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, engineering and design activities, anticipated timelines, and potential future operations of Eco Minerals, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Deep Sea Recovery, LLC, related to the potential exploration, evaluation, and long-term development of polymetallic nodule resources, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: engineering, technological, and manufacturing challenges; the performance, reliability, and integration of subsea systems and equipment; the timing, scope, outcome, or denial of regulatory approvals, permits, and authorizations from U.S. and international authorities; environmental assessments, baseline studies, impact evaluations, and evolving regulatory frameworks governing deep-seabed minerals; changes in governmental policy or political priorities, including those related to critical minerals; commercial, operational, financial, and logistical considerations; the availability and cost of capital and future financing needs; market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply-chain uncertainty; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Eco Minerals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Eco Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@ecominerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: ECOM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Eco Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eco-minerals-advances-noaa-regulatory-process-submits-consolidated-application-fo-1186993