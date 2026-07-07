Clough Global Opportunities Fund | GLO: Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions for July, August, and September 2026 of $0.0537 Per Share

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Today, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE American:GLO) (the "Fund") declared monthly cash distributions of $0.0537 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. The Fund's managed distribution policy is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent monthly distribution at a rate of at least one-twelfth of 10% of the Fund's average net asset value ("NAV") per share for the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: July 17, 2026

Record Date: July 17, 2026

Payable Date: July 31, 2026

Ex-Date: August 18, 2026

Record Date: August 18, 2026

Payable Date: August 31, 2026

Ex-Date: September 17, 2026

Record Date: September 17, 2026

Payable Date: September 30, 2026

The Fund's Board of Trustees may amend the terms of, or terminate, the managed distribution policy at any time without prior notice to shareholders. Investors should not make any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or distribution policy. A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital.

For any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its full fiscal year and are subject to changes based on tax regulations. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt. Utilizing Clough Capital Partners L.P.'s global research capabilities, the Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Bill Whelan. As of June 30, 2026, the Fund had approximately $461 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughcapital.com/cefs/glo or call 1-855-425-6844.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital Partners L.P. is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $1.6 billion in assets: $601 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts, $115 million in exchange-traded funds, and $888 million in three closed-end funds (as of June 30, 2026) - Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughcapital.com/cefs/glo or call 1-855-425-6844.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. An investment in the Fund represents an indirect investment in the securities owned by the Fund, which are generally traded on a securities exchange or in the over-the-counter markets. The value of these securities, like other market investments, may move up or down, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably. An investment in the Fund's shares may be worth less than the original investment, even after taking into account any reinvestment of dividends and distributions. The Fund utilizes leverage, which may increase the volatility of the Fund's NAV. If leverage costs exceed the income from the Fund's leveraged investments, use of leverage may reduce the Fund's returns.

The Fund's distribution policy may, under certain circumstances, have adverse consequences to the Fund and its shareholders because it may result in a return of capital resulting in less of a shareholder's assets being invested in the Fund and, over time, increase the Fund's expense ratio.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most current month-end performance data, please visit www.cloughcapital.com/cefs/glo. Performance reflects the deduction of management fees and other applicable expenses. Dividends and distributions, if any, are assumed to be reinvested at a price obtained under the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan.

SOURCE: Clough Global Opportunities Fund | GLO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/closed-end-funds-and-trusts/clough-global-opportunities-fund-declares-monthly-distributions-for-jul-1187077