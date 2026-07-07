ENSD, a China-based manufacturer of power electronics and EV charging equipment, has launched Sirius 40Max, a 40 kW EV charging module designed for commercial DC fast-charging stations operating in demanding environments. "Powered by our propietary EN5 core technology, the system is among the world's highest-efficiency commercial charging modules, with peak efficiency above 99% and weighted efficiency up to 98.5%," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "This performance materially reduces power loss and optimizes station energy cost." The module also features a standby mode with 0 ...

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