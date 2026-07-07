Flight Simulator Market worth $9.77 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Flight Simulator Market is projected to grow from USD 6.65 billion in 2026 to USD 9.77 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Flight Simulator Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Flight Simulator Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.65 billion

USD 6.65 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.77 billion

USD 9.77 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.0%

Flight Simulator Market Trends & Insights:

The flight simulator market is driven by the need to train pilots and crews safely without using live aircraft for every training hour. Airlines, defense forces, UAV operators and new air mobility companies use simulators to lower training cost, meet safety rules and practice difficult situations. Demand is also supported by aircraft fleet growth, pilot shortages, and the need for regular refresher training. Simulators are increasingly used for mission training, emergency response, instrument flying, and complex aircraft procedures that are risky or costly to repeat in real aircraft.

By solution, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

By technology, the full motion system is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By type, the full flight simulators segment is estimated to account for 64.2% market share in 2026.

By region, the Middle East is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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Modern flight training relies on simulators that mirror aircraft systems, cockpit procedures, weather events, emergencies, and mission scenarios. This creates demand for full flight simulators, training devices, VR/MR tools, visual systems, motion platforms, and software updates to support safer training.

Airlines, training schools, and defense users face pressure to train more crews while limiting aircraft use and risk. Regulators and operators require recurrent checks, type rating, emergency practice, and mission training, supporting demand for simulators, software updates, visual systems, and support.

By end use, the pilot training segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Pilot training is estimated to be a leading focus in the aviation industry, as every airline, flight school, business aviation operator, and defense aviation unit requires trained and qualified pilots. Simulators play a crucial role in this training, being used for basic procedures, type ratings, IFR practice, crew coordination, emergency handling, and recurrent checks. Since these training needs occur regularly, there is a consistent demand for full flight simulators, training devices, software, and support services.

By application, the advanced air mobility segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Advanced air mobility is expanding quickly, primarily because electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and air taxi programs are still in their infancy and require training systems to be developed from the ground up. Operators will need simulators to accommodate new cockpit layouts, vertical takeoff and landing procedures, battery limitations, urban flight paths, emergency scenarios, and pilot certification. This creates a growing demand for software, virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR) tools, and training devices.

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Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share of the flight simulator during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is set to hold the largest market share due to several factors. It has a significant number of airline fleets, rapid growth in passenger traffic, numerous flight schools, and increasing pilot training requirements. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and those in Southeast Asia are expanding their aircraft numbers and training capabilities. Additionally, there is a growing demand for defense aviation, helicopter training, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) usage, and local simulator centers, all of which contribute to the rising need for pilot training.

CAE Inc. (Canada), FlightSafety International (US), Thales (France), Airbus (Netherlands), and TRU Simulation + Training Inc (US) are the major players in the Flight Simulator companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

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