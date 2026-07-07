Stallion Uranium Corp.: Stallion Uranium Defines Priority Target Areas from VTEM Survey on Stone Island Target, Moonlite Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD OTCQB: STLNF FSE: B76) is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") Plus airborne electromagnetic survey and magnetic interpretation over the Stone Island Target, on its Moonlite Project in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin.

The Company has completed its interpretation of the VTEM dataset, integrated with magnetic tilt derivative data, and defined multiple priority conductive trends and structurally controlled target areas for follow-up exploration.

The VTEM Plus survey, completed by Geotech Ltd., consisted of two grids located south of the Company's flagship Coyote Target and was designed to refine conductive structural corridors and identify additional drill targets across the broader Moonlite property.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion, said, "We are now clearly defining multiple priority target areas at the Stone Island Target through the integration of VTEM and magnetic data. The identification of several discrete targets significantly expands our exploration pipeline and reinforces the broader potential of the Moonlite Project within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin."

Highlights:

Integrated VTEM Plus and magnetic tilt interpretation defines four priority target areas at (A-D) Stone Island.



Strong to moderate Tau responses delineate graphitic basement conductors, consistent with uranium-bearing systems in the Athabasca Basin.



Multiple parallel to sub-parallel conductive trends identified, outlining a broad structural corridor.



Magnetic tilt derivative highlights structural breaks, offsets, and cross-cutting lineaments, enhancing interpretation of fault-controlled architecture.



Priority targets occur along conductor margins and zones of structural disruption, favourable for uranium mineralization.



Plate modelling and inversion are underway to refine conductor geometry, depth, and drill targeting.



Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, added, "The VTEM Plus data has outlined a strong conductive corridor with multiple parallel trends, and magnetic tilt interpretation has highlighted the structural controls on these conductors. Importantly, our first completed drill hole at Coyote intersected graphitic faulting and significant alteration, providing strong validation of our geophysical targeting approach. We are now focused on refining these targets through modelling and advancing them toward systematic drill testing."

Figure 1: High Priority EM Response over Stone Island Target







Figure 2: Full Coverage of VTEM Survey Area



VTEM Plus and Magnetic Interpretation - Stone Island Target:

Interpretation of the VTEM Plus Tau data has defined a broad conductive corridor across the Stone Island Target, characterized by moderate to high time constant ("Tau") responses. These conductive trends are interpreted to represent graphitic basement structures commonly associated with unconformity-related uranium systems in the Athabasca Basin.

Integration with magnetic tilt derivative data has enhanced structural interpretation, highlighting lineaments, offsets, and cross-cutting features interpreted as fault structures. These features commonly correspond spatially with conductive trends and areas of anomaly complexity.

Defined Target Areas:

Four priority target areas (A-D) have been identified based on the spatial relationship between conductive trends and interpreted structural features:

Target A (NE Block) - Located along the western portion of the northeast survey block, this target corresponds to a moderate to high Tau response situated along the margin of a primary conductor. The anomaly exhibits subtle changes in geometry and is interpreted to represent a structurally influenced segment of the conductive corridor.



Target B (NE Block) - Positioned in the northwestern portion of the northeast block, this target is associated with a strong conductive response and increased structural complexity, including possible offsets and disruption within the conductor.



Target C (NE Block) - Located in the southeastern portion of the northeast block, this area is defined by a coherent conductive trend with localized complexity, interpreted to represent a continuation of the broader structural corridor.



Target D (SW Block) - Situated along the eastern margin of the southwest survey block, this target represents a distinct conductive anomaly with localized structural complexity and is interpreted as a discrete segment of the conductive system.



These targets are primarily located along conductor margins and zones of structural disruption, where fluid flow and uranium deposition are most likely to occur.

Plate modelling and inversion of the VTEM dataset are currently in progress and will further constrain conductor geometry, depth, and continuity. These results will be used to refine drill targeting and guide future exploration programs on the Moonlite Project.

About the VTEM Plus Survey:

Concluding February 19, 2026, Geotech Ltd. carried out a helicopter-borne geophysical survey at the request of Stallion Uranium Corp. The survey totaled approximately 676 line-kilometres across two blocks over the Stone Island Target on the Moonlite property.

The VTEM Plus (Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic) system is the most innovative and successful airborne electromagnetic system to be introduced in more than 30 years. The proprietary receiver design using the advantages of modern digital electronics and signal processing delivers exceptionally low-noise levels. Coupled with a high dipole moment transmitter, the result is unparalleled resolution and depth of investigation in precision electromagnetic measurements.

Key features include:

Superior Exploration Depth - over 800 metres in certain environments.



Low Base Frequency (30 Hz) for penetration through conductive cover.



High Spatial Resolution - 2 to 3 metres.



Improved Interpretability due to Receiver-Transmitter symmetry.



Ability to identify drill targets directly from airborne results.



Excellent resistivity discrimination and detection of weak anomalies.



The system was designed to be field configurable to best suit a large variety of different geophysical requirements from deep penetration to optimizing the discrimination within a narrow range of resistivity values.

The system is easily transportable. It can be disassembled for packaging in relatively small units for shipping to surveys around the world. In the event of damage to the EM bird in-flight or while being transported between survey sites, the unique design allows the easy replacement of any part of the system in the field. The transmitter loop can be assembled or disassembled in 6-8 hours.

Market Making Services:

The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500 CAD, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of July 1st, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. Neither ICP or its insiders owned any securities in the Company prior to the commencement of this engagement.

About ICP Securities Inc.:

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Clarifying Statement:

Further to its press release of May 27, 2026, the Company would like to provide further details regarding the engagement of Straight Edge Marketing Inc. DBA Investor Hyve ("Investor Hyve" or "iHyve"), who is currently providing an investor awareness and digital media program for the Company.

Investor Hyve is a Las Vegas-based marketing agency providing proprietary investor engagement and digital marketing services for public and private companies. For further inquiries, the contact details for Investor Hyve are as follows: Aaron Lamkin, iHyve CEO, 310.908.7522, aaron@investorhyve.com, 5940 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV.

Investor Hyve will maintain an arm's length relationship with the Company and no securities will be issued as compensation. Neither Investor Hyve or its insiders own any securities in the Company.

Marketing Update:

The Company has also engaged Vancouver-based Capital Markets Media, a non-related company led by Marc Davis, as an independent consultant for an initial term of four months at a fee of $50,000 commencing July 15, 2026. Capital Markets Media provides editorial, media advisory and journalist communication facilitation services.

The agreement between the Company and Capital Markets Media was signed with a start date of July 15, 2026, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. Capital Markets Media principal, Marc Davis, is an existing shareholder of Stallion Uranium and currently holds 30,000 shares of the Company. Capital Markets Media may acquire an additional interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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