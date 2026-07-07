Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 7 July 2026
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
58,990,504
100.00%
1,885
0.00%
58,992,389
19,264
58,858,321
99.83%
102,296
0.17%
58,960,617
51,036
58,818,220
99.78%
130,610
0.22%
58,948,830
62,823
58,965,893
99.95%
28,809
0.05%
58,994,702
16,951
58,884,560
99.88%
69,527
0.12%
58,954,087
57,566
58,855,093
99.84%
94,932
0.16%
58,950,025
61,628
58,788,024
99.72%
166,063
0.28%
58,954,087
57,566
58,853,940
99.84%
96,085
0.16%
58,950,025
61,628
58,854,223
99.85%
87,802
0.15%
58,942,025
69,628
58,926,886
99.92%
49,022
0.08%
58,975,908
35,745
58,977,412
99.99%
7,617
0.01%
58,985,029
26,624
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
58,969,606
99.96%
21,393
0.04%
58,990,999
20,654
13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
58,907,132
99.86%
83,867
0.14%
58,990,999
20,654
14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.
58,958,648
99.95%
28,033
0.05%
58,986,681
24,972
15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
58,859,815
99.79%
124,574
0.21%
58,984,389
27,264
# - Special Resolution
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At 6.30pm on 3 July 2026 the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 114,262,507.
The proxy voting figures will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.pacific-assets.com
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 12 to 15 will also be filed at Companies House.
7 July 2026
Katherine Manson
Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
020 3709 8734