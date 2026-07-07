Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 7 July 2026

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2026. 58,990,504 100.00% 1,885 0.00% 58,992,389 19,264 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2026. 58,858,321 99.83% 102,296 0.17% 58,960,617 51,036 That the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on page 53 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2026 be received, adopted and approved. 58,818,220 99.78% 130,610 0.22% 58,948,830 62,823 To approve payment of a final dividend of 5.7p per share for the year ended 31 January 2026. 58,965,893 99.95% 28,809 0.05% 58,994,702 16,951 To re-elect June Ang as a Director. 58,884,560 99.88% 69,527 0.12% 58,954,087 57,566 To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director. 58,855,093 99.84% 94,932 0.16% 58,950,025 61,628 To re-elect Nandita Sahgal as a Director. 58,788,024 99.72% 166,063 0.28% 58,954,087 57,566 To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 58,853,940 99.84% 96,085 0.16% 58,950,025 61,628 To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 58,854,223 99.85% 87,802 0.15% 58,942,025 69,628 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor. 58,926,886 99.92% 49,022 0.08% 58,975,908 35,745 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 58,977,412 99.99% 7,617 0.01% 58,985,029 26,624 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 58,969,606 99.96% 21,393 0.04% 58,990,999 20,654 13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 58,907,132 99.86% 83,867 0.14% 58,990,999 20,654 14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. 58,958,648 99.95% 28,033 0.05% 58,986,681 24,972 15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 58,859,815 99.79% 124,574 0.21% 58,984,389 27,264

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At 6.30pm on 3 July 2026 the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 114,262,507.

The proxy voting figures will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.pacific-assets.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 12 to 15 will also be filed at Companies House.

7 July 2026