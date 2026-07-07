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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 13:30 Uhr
161 Leser
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Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 7 July 2026

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2026.

58,990,504

100.00%

1,885

0.00%

58,992,389

19,264

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2026.

58,858,321

99.83%

102,296

0.17%

58,960,617

51,036

  1. That the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on page 53 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2026 be received, adopted and approved.

58,818,220

99.78%

130,610

0.22%

58,948,830

62,823

  1. To approve payment of a final dividend of 5.7p per share for the year ended 31 January 2026.

58,965,893

99.95%

28,809

0.05%

58,994,702

16,951

  1. To re-elect June Ang as a Director.

58,884,560

99.88%

69,527

0.12%

58,954,087

57,566

  1. To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director.

58,855,093

99.84%

94,932

0.16%

58,950,025

61,628

  1. To re-elect Nandita Sahgal as a Director.

58,788,024

99.72%

166,063

0.28%

58,954,087

57,566

  1. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.

58,853,940

99.84%

96,085

0.16%

58,950,025

61,628

  1. To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director.

58,854,223

99.85%

87,802

0.15%

58,942,025

69,628

  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.

58,926,886

99.92%

49,022

0.08%

58,975,908

35,745

  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.

58,977,412

99.99%

7,617

0.01%

58,985,029

26,624

12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.

58,969,606

99.96%

21,393

0.04%

58,990,999

20,654

13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.

58,907,132

99.86%

83,867

0.14%

58,990,999

20,654

14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.

58,958,648

99.95%

28,033

0.05%

58,986,681

24,972

15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

58,859,815

99.79%

124,574

0.21%

58,984,389

27,264

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At 6.30pm on 3 July 2026 the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 114,262,507.

The proxy voting figures will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.pacific-assets.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 12 to 15 will also be filed at Companies House.

7 July 2026

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

020 3709 8734

© 2026 PR Newswire
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