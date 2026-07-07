Dyadic International, Inc.: Global Collaborations Continue to Validate Dyadic's C1 Platform and Expands Commercial Potential

C1 Monoclonal Antibody Progress for RSV and Malaria Following Full $3.1 Million Gates Foundation Grant Funding

JUPITER, Fla., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) ("Dyadic" or the "Company"), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of scalable microbial protein production platforms for use across life sciences, food, nutrition, industrial, and biopharmaceutical sectors, today highlighted continued progress across multiple global health collaborations that further validate the capabilities of its proprietary C1 protein production platform while supporting its broader commercialization strategy.

Dyadic's C1 platform is designed to enable rapid, high-yield, and cost efficient production of recombinant proteins, vaccine antigens, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), therapeutic proteins, enzymes, and other biologics. By accelerating strain development and efficiently secreting target proteins, C1 has the potential to address one of the industry's most significant challenges: manufacturing biologics faster, at larger scale, and at lower cost.

The Company believes its fully funded emerging infectious disease preparedness initiatives, including programs targeting Ebola and hantavirus, are providing real-world demonstrations of C1's potential advantages in rapid response. These collaborations are intended to showcase how C1 may accelerate the development and production of critical biologics when speed, flexibility, scalability and manufacturing efficiency are essential.

Recent Global Health Collaboration Highlights

Gates Foundation-supported monoclonal antibody programs:

Dyadic's Gates Foundation-supported research programs are evaluating the use of C1 for global health monoclonal antibody applications, including RSV and malaria. The Company has received the full $3.1 million Gates Foundation grant, including the final payment of $738,743 in June 2026, which is expected to fully fund the ongoing research.

To date, studies have shown that C1-produced monoclonal antibodies demonstrated binding and neutralization characteristics comparable to antibodies produced using traditional CHO cell systems. In addition, the C1 platform has demonstrated higher production yields at lower projected manufacturing costs, with multiple production runs completed during the timeframe typically required for a single CHO manufacturing cycle.

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)/Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena (FBS) Program:

As part of CEPI's 100 Days Mission and the $4.5 million CEPI/FBS/Dyadic collaboration, researchers have demonstrated plasmid-to-purified-protein production in approximately 15 days using the C1 platform. This milestone highlights the potential of C1 to significantly reduce development and manufacturing timelines for vaccine antigens and monoclonal antibodies, while supporting improved productivity and cost efficiency.

Scripps Research Bundibugyo Ebola Collaboration:

In Dyadic's recently announced collaboration with Scripps Research focused on Bundibugyo Ebola preparedness, the Company is applying its rapid C1 workflow to produce complex viral antigens for evaluation in non-mRNA vaccine studies. Dyadic currently expects to deliver initial purified antigen samples to Scripps by the end of July 2026, providing an additional opportunity to demonstrate C1's ability to support accelerated outbreak response efforts.

European Vaccines Hub and FBS Preparedness Initiatives:

Dyadic's participation in global preparedness initiatives, including initiatives involving the European Vaccines Hub and Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena, continues to expand awareness and validation of the C1 platform for high-priority infectious disease applications, including vaccine antigen and monoclonal antibody opportunities targeting Ebola, hantavirus and other emerging threats.

Addressing a Growing Manufacturing Challenge:

While advances in artificial intelligence, genomics, and molecular biology continue to accelerate the discovery of innovative vaccine and therapeutic candidates, biologics manufacturing remains a critical industry bottleneck. The ability to rapidly produce sufficient quantities of high-quality biologic therapies often determines how quickly they can reach patients.

Dyadic believes C1 is uniquely positioned to help address this challenge through a microbial, non-mammalian production platform engineered for speed, scalability, productivity, and manufacturing efficiency.

Expanding Commercial Opportunity:

The global biologics market exceeds $690 billion and is projected to surpass $1.3 trillion by 2033. Monoclonal antibodies account for more than 65% of biologic sales, while recombinant proteins, vaccines, enzymes, and other biologics continue experience significant growth.

Dyadic believes the C1 platform can support multiple avenues for value creation across biologics manufacturing, recombinant protein, vaccine antigen, monoclonal antibody, therapeutic enzyme, and life sciences protein markets, representing an addressable opportunity of more than $25 billion.

The Company's commercialization strategy is designed to progress from platform validation to revenue generation through partner-funded development programs, product sales, commercial manufacturing collaborations, platform and strain licensing, royalties, and broader adoption across life sciences and biopharmaceutical markets.

"Emerging outbreaks such as Ebola continue to remind us that discovery alone is not enough," said Mark Emalfarb, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dyadic. "The real challenge is translating a genetic sequence or plasmid to high-quality product that can be developed and manufactured rapidly, affordably and at scale. Through our collaborations with organizations such as Scripps Research, CEPI, Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena, the Gates Foundation, and the European Vaccines Hub, we believe C1 is increasingly demonstrating its value as a faster, more flexible, and potentially lower-cost platform for biologics manufacturing, outbreak preparedness, and commercial applications."

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that aims to develop and commercialize scalable, non-animal protein production platforms to meet growing global demand across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-value proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's proprietary Dapibus and C1 expression systems support rapid, cost-effective, and flexible manufacturing.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words "expect," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "project," "may," "might," "potential," or "continue" and other similar terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Dyadic International, Inc., and its subsidiaries caution readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the current views of our management with respect to our operations, results of operations and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Dyadic's control. These factors include, but are not limited to (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and (xii) other factors discussed in Dyadic's publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, as amended on April 30, 2026, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Media contacts:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com