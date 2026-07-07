nCino, Inc.: Cornerstone First Mortgage Switches to nCino's Mortgage Point of Sale to Support Its Next Phase of Growth

Fast-growing mortgage lender selects nCino to support dozens of branch brands across 49 states while enhancing the borrower experience

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, today announced that San Diego-based Cornerstone First Mortgage (Cornerstone) has switched to nCino's Mortgage Point of Sale to enhance the borrower experience and support its continued nationwide expansion.

Cornerstone has doubled in size twice over the past three years and now operates in 49 states through a network of approximately 130 branches supporting dozens of local brands under the Cornerstone umbrella. The company sought a scalable mortgage point-of-sale platform capable of supporting its unique branch-based model while delivering a consistent borrower experience nationwide. The lender selected nCino's Mortgage Point of Sale for its flexibility, mobile capabilities and nCino's commitment to customer partnership.

"Your point-of-sale platform is the first representation of your company after that initial conversation with a borrower," said Eric Rotner, President of Operations at Cornerstone. "As we evaluated the next phase of growth for our business, we wanted a solution that could support our branch network, preserve the local brands our loan officers have built and provide a better experience for our borrowers. nCino's Mortgage Point of Sale stood out because of its flexibility, mobile capabilities and the team's commitment to helping us succeed."

"Cornerstone has built an impressive growth story by empowering entrepreneurial branch leaders while maintaining a strong commitment to the borrower experience," said Casey Williams, General Manager at nCino. "We're proud to support their continued expansion and look forward to helping the organization drive even greater efficiency, consistency and customer satisfaction through nCino's Mortgage Point of Sale."

Since switching to nCino, Cornerstone has significantly expanded its use of the platform to reduce borrower friction and simplify the loan process. Cornerstone is using nCino-connected verification tools to increase adoption of digital income, employment and asset verification and is also accelerating its adoption of eNotes and remote online notarization (RON). Together, these capabilities support Cornerstone's broader goal of helping loan officers move borrowers through the mortgage process with greater speed, consistency and ease.

Learn more about how nCino's Mortgage Point of Sale helps lenders enhance the borrower experience while supporting growth across distributed branch networks at https://www.ncino.com/mortgage/us/mortgage-pos .

About Cornerstone First Mortgage

Cornerstone First Mortgage is a full-service mortgage bank headquartered in San Diego. All aspects of the loan process, from processing to underwriting to funding, are conducted in-house. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience, President Sean Cahan is transforming the loan process for the contemporary homebuyer with a team of professionals dedicated to delivering excellent customer service, unmatched communication and transparent accessibility throughout the mortgage process.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Media Contact

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.