Streamex Corp. Announces 10,000,000 Share Repurchase Program

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price per share up to $2.00, over the next 12 months.

Morgan Lekstrom, Executive Chairman of Streamex, said:

"The board's authorization of this repurchase program is a direct expression of our confidence in Streamex's value and our conviction in the Company's long-term trajectory. Over the past year, Streamex has built the foundation for something we believe is genuinely significant, GLDY is live, yield-bearing, independently attested, and now accessible through institutional distribution channels including Siebert's wealth management network. We believe the Company's current stock price does not reflect the infrastructure we have built or the opportunity in front of us, and this program gives us the flexibility to act on that view in a way that is directly beneficial to our shareholders."

About the Share Repurchase Program

A share repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back its own shares in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. By repurchasing shares, the Company reduces the total number of shares outstanding. The board's decision to initiate this program reflects its view of the Company's current valuation relative to the progress Streamex has made in building its business and the intrinsic value of the Company's assets and partnerships.

Repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares of its common stock and the share repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's share repurchase program, including the timing, amount, manner, price, duration, funding, continuation, modification, suspension or discontinuation of any repurchases; the Company's business strategy, future growth; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "continue," "potential" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in market conditions and the trading price and volume of the Company's common stock; the availability of cash and future cash flows to fund repurchases; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy and develop its products and technology; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business, digital assets, blockchain-enabled markets and tokenization of real-world assets; macroeconomic, capital markets and commodity market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex