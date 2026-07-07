Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - DesignRush has released episode No. 142 of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Jordan Brannon, President and Co-Founder of Coalition Technologies.

The episode covers how AI systems now influence early procurement research and what buyers see before they visit a website.

Jordan Brannon, President and Co-Founder of Coalition Technologies, speaks with DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson in episode 142.

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Brannon says AI-driven traffic to retail sites has increased over the past year as AI tools are used more often in early-stage research.

This changes how companies think about visibility, not only in terms of rankings or traffic, but in whether AI systems can access pages and interpret the business correctly.

He highlights three common issues:

AI systems cannot access or read key pages due to technical barriers

Brands have large volumes of outdated or inconsistent content across years of publishing

Third-party content and older mentions shape how AI tools describe a company

Many teams continue producing content before addressing these issues.

"If a brand is not showing up anywhere in any major LMs, the first thing I'm going to look for is some kind of technical blocker," Brannon says.

He also notes that AI search tools do not provide clear visibility into prompts or user journeys, making performance harder to track than with paid media or SEO.

The episode also covers how buyers often use multiple prompts before making decisions. Brands can appear in one answer, then be described differently or not appear in the next.

Catch the full episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Send an email to spotlight@designrush.com.

About Jordan Brannon:

Jordan Brannon is President and Co-Founder of Coalition Technologies, a digital agency focused on SEO, web development, eCommerce, and AI discovery. He advises companies on technical and content systems that affect search visibility and buyer research.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through reviews, rankings, and curated recommendations.

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Source: DesignRush