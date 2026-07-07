Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 13:54 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Roc Nation: LONDON IS CALLING! JAŸ-Z ADDS LONDON STADIUM DATE TO RUN OF 2026 PERFORMANCES

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM - SEPTEMBER 4

"When JAŸ-Z is active, hip-hop breathes differently." - Andscape

NEWLY ANNOUNCED LONDON SHOW JOINS PARIS AND LOS ANGELES DATES IN A CELEBRATION OF 30 YEARS OF MUSIC, CULTURE, AND LEGACY

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 10 at LiveNation.co.uk

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of his upcoming sold-out run at Yankee Stadium this week, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced a London stadium date, expanding the series of performances taking place this year.

Set for Friday, September 4, 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the show marks JAŸ-Z's only UK stop of the year and continues the celebration of an unparalleled 30-year career that has shaped music and culture around the world.

The London date joins previously announced performances in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23. Together, these select shows honor JAŸ-Z's legacy through music from across his iconic catalog that has influenced generations.

Tickets for the London date will be available starting Thursday, 9th July at 10am local time via presales, including early access to tickets for O2 and Virgin Media customers, on Priority. The general on-sale will begin Friday, 10th July at 10am local time at livenation.co.uk. Access to Preferred Tickets is also available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 10th July at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more. Remaining tickets for Paris and Los Angeles are available now at livenation.com.

SHOW DATES

LONDON - JUST ADDED
Friday, September 4, 2026 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PARIS
Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Stade de France

LOS ANGELES
Friday, October 23, 2026 - SoFi Stadium

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004453/Roc_Nation_Jay_Z30.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/london-is-calling-jay-z-adds-london-stadium-date-to-run-of-2026-performances-302819436.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.