Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Gold Finder Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) (OTCQB: GLDFF) ("Gold Finder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer fieldwork is underway at its 100%-owned West Madsen Gold Property (the "Property"), which is contiguous with the Madsen Mine property owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines (WRLG).

WRLG recently announced a 4,000-metre drill program at the past-producing Starratt-Olsen Mine (see WRLG news release dated June 16, 2026), located 2.7 kilometres (km) northeast of the Property's eastern claim boundary (see Figure 1). Like the Madsen Mine, Starratt-Olsen straddles the regional Balmer-Confederation unconformity (Dubé et al. 2000), which is interpreted to extend through the West Madsen Block A claim group (see Figure 2).





Figure 1: Drone view looking NE toward WRLG's Madsen Gold Mine/Mill Complex.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/westmadsen/WM-BLK-A_WRLG.jpg

Gold Finder's summer 2026 program will continue exploration at the western and eastern extremes of the Block A claim group where favourable structures, particularly the Balmer-Confederation unconformity, are interpreted to pass through and where gold anomalies were identified in rock and soil samples last year (see Gold Finder news releases dated September 9, 2025 and February 11, 2026).

During the fall 2025 program, Balmer ultramafic rocks were identified farther south than previously thought to occur, in the eastern part of Block A near gold-in-soil anomalies identified in the summer 2025 program (see Figure 2 below and the February 11, 2026 news release linked above).





Figure 2: West Madsen 2025 soil sampling and prospecting results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://goldfinderresources.com/images/westmadsen/WM-Blk-A-2025-Field-Results.jpg

Summer fieldwork will focus on geological mapping and prospecting to better define the position of the Balmer-Confederation contact zone. The work will also evaluate lithologies, including ultramafic rocks and iron formation, within the Balmer Assemblage that may help target gold mineralization.

"We are pleased to acknowledge the support of the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) for the West Madsen Gold Project," said Greg Lytle, President of Gold Finder. "Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce, announced the OJEP funding recipients at a press conference in Sudbury, Ontario on March 19, 2026. The province is investing CAD $10 million in junior mineral exploration, and Gold Finder is proud to be one of 68 exploration companies that received OJEP funding."

About the West Madsen Gold Property

The West Madsen Gold Property covers 5,988 hectares in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp and consists of two contiguous claim blocks: Block A to the east and Block B to the west. Both blocks are accessible via secondary roads that connect to Ontario HWY 618 and the town of Red Lake, located 15 km northeast. Block A adjoins the Madsen Mine property, owned by West Red Lake Gold Mines, which declared commercial production at the Madsen Gold Mine last January (see WRLG news release of January 12, 2026).

The bulk of the mineral resources on the Madsen Mine property are hosted in a ~7-km-long gold trend that follows the major crustal break or contact between the Balmer and Confederation Assemblages. Gold Finder has observed the same Balmer-Confederation contact in outcrop approximately 1.5 km west of the Block A eastern claim boundary and identified it within an ~8-km corridor of disrupted regional magnetics that traverses Block A from the Madsen Mine property.

Since acquiring the original claim blocks from Great Bear Resources in 2019 and additional claims from Bounty Gold in 2020 to expand Block A, Gold Finder has focused its exploration on Block A. Work has included geophysical interpretations, regional mapping and prospecting, rock sampling, a soil-gas-hydrocarbon SGH survey, and approximately 11,100 metres of diamond drilling over 28 holes.

Diamond drilling has identified gold anomalies in both Balmer and Confederation Assemblage rocks. In 2020, drilling intersected 14.4 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 0.5 metres (m) in strongly altered Balmer mafic volcanic rocks (hole WM-20-05, see news release of July 22, 2020). In 2021, drillhole WM-21-22 intersected 0.16 g/t Au over 195 m, including 0.51 g/t Au over 10.90 m from felsic intrusive rocks of the Confederation Assemblage (see news release of June 1, 2021). In 2024, follow-up drilling in hole WM-24-05, 100 m along strike to the southwest of WM-21-22, intersected 0.28 g/t Au over 15 m from the felsic intrusive rocks and 0.85 g/t Au over 9.44 m from silicified metasediments in the hanging wall to the felsic intrusive rocks (see news release of November 7, 2024). For more details, see the West Madsen page of Gold Finder's website.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Emerald Geological Services.

References:

Dubé, B., Balmer, W., Sanborn-Barrie, M., Skulski, T., and Parker, J., 2000. A preliminary report on amphibolite-facies, disseminated-replacement-style mineralization at the Madsen gold mine, Red Lake, Ontario; Geological Survey of Canada, Current Research 2000-C17, 12p.

About Gold Finder Resources Ltd.

Gold Finder is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to acquire properties through staking or option agreements, define or redefine the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value-creation phase of discovery, and source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development. Although mineral exploration is inherently high-risk, success during the discovery phase of a project lifecycle has consistently created the greatest shareholder wealth in the resource sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304146

Source: Gold Finder Resources Ltd.