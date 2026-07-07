A new report from the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) argues that technical and economic decisions in solar projects are so tightly interwoven that treating them separately is a financial risk - and that quality gates introduced early in a project's life cycle deliver the greatest return. The report, Photovoltaic Project Decisions: Quality, Performance, and Economic Value (IEA-PVPS T13-36:2026), published by Task 13, brings together 19 authors from research institutions, independent testing bodies, O&M analytics firms, and project developers across ...

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