55% of enterprises are deploying AI, but only 26% say governance is keeping pace, creating growing compliance, security, and operational risk

Enterprises are embracing artificial intelligence at unprecedented speed, but most are not prepared to govern it, leaving organizations increasingly exposed to compliance, security, and operational risk, according to the 2026 Enterprise AI Trends Study released today by Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence.

Conducted by FTI Consulting, the study found that 55% of enterprises are actively deploying AI, yet only 26% say their governance frameworks are fully aligned with the pace of implementation. Just 30% report having comprehensive capabilities to detect and manage shadow AI-the use of unauthorized AI tools outside approved workflows. The study builds on Smarsh's 2026 Compliance Horizon Insights report, extending the conversation from the evolving regulatory landscape to the governance capabilities organizations need to adopt AI responsibly.

The findings reveal a growing enterprise challenge: AI readiness is no longer just about adopting new technology. It depends on trusted, well-governed data. As AI becomes embedded across business operations, communications data is emerging as the foundation for responsible AI, proactive risk management, investigations, and business intelligence.

AI Adoption Is Accelerating Faster Than Governance

"For decades, communications data was viewed primarily as something organizations needed to preserve for regulatory purposes," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Strategy Officer at Smarsh. "That era is ending. As AI becomes operational across the enterprise, organizations that can govern, protect, and activate their communications data will be best positioned to innovate responsibly, manage risk proactively, and unlock new business value."

The research shows enterprises recognize the need to strengthen their AI foundations, with 62% investing in AI and machine learning capabilities, 53% investing in data quality and enrichment, and 51% modernizing their archives.

Communications Data Is Becoming a Strategic Asset

The study identifies five trends reshaping enterprise AI readiness:

AI adoption is outpacing governance with shadow AI creating new enterprise blind spots. Organizations are deploying AI faster than they can establish the governance needed to manage risk and maintain compliance, while limited visibility into unauthorized AI use is making it harder to manage recordkeeping, supervision, privacy, and regulatory obligations.

Organizations are deploying AI faster than they can establish the governance needed to manage risk and maintain compliance, while limited visibility into unauthorized AI use is making it harder to manage recordkeeping, supervision, privacy, and regulatory obligations. Communications data is becoming a competitive advantage. Enterprises are shifting from treating communications data solely as a compliance requirement to leveraging it for AI, investigations, and business intelligence.

Enterprises are shifting from treating communications data solely as a compliance requirement to leveraging it for AI, investigations, and business intelligence. Enterprise risk now spans interconnected systems. AI agents, APIs, collaboration platforms, and third-party applications require governance across entire data ecosystems-not isolated tools.

AI agents, APIs, collaboration platforms, and third-party applications require governance across entire data ecosystems-not isolated tools. Security and compliance are becoming proactive. Enterprises today require always-on, proactive security, governance, and resiliency measures with adaptive assurance models capable of evolving alongside changing risks.

Enterprises today require always-on, proactive security, governance, and resiliency measures with adaptive assurance models capable of evolving alongside changing risks. Compliance is evolving into a strategic business function. Compliance leaders are increasingly helping shape AI strategy, technology investments, and third-party risk decisions.

"AI readiness is no longer just a technology challenge-it is fundamentally a data governance challenge," said James Condon, Managing Director, Americas Head of Insights, FTI Consulting Strategic Communications. "Organizations recognize the opportunity to use communications data more strategically, but many still face barriers around visibility, integration, data quality, and oversight. Closing those gaps will be essential for enterprises that want to scale AI with confidence."

Governance Must Extend Across Connected AI Ecosystems

As AI agents, collaboration platforms, APIs, third-party applications, and legacy systems become increasingly interconnected, organizations need governance models that provide visibility across data flows, workflows, and connected systems-not just individual endpoints. The report concludes that enterprises adopting this approach will be better positioned to innovate responsibly while strengthening compliance, resilience, and operational performance.

Download the full 2026 Enterprise AI Trends Study at https://www.smarsh.com/reports/ai-trends-study-enterprise

About Smarsh

Smarsh empowers organizations to move from reactive oversight to proactive foresight by unlocking intelligence within their digital communications. Through a cloud-native, AI-powered platform for capture, archiving, and oversight, Smarsh enables regulated enterprises to identify regulatory, reputational, and operational risks early-before they escalate into financial loss or public exposure.

Trusted by a global client base-including 18 of the top 20 banks across North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as leading brokerage firms, insurers, RIAs, and government agencies-Smarsh is a critical partner in navigating today's complex communications landscape. To learn more about the future of communications intelligence, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) is a leading global expert firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political, and regulatory, reputational, and transactional. With more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at FTI Consulting and on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

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Contacts:

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com