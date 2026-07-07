Expands Role Across Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA), a leading administrator of regulated benchmarks, now operates the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Platinum and Palladium Prices and the daily auctions which set these benchmark prices, adding to its role as the administrator of the LBMA Gold and Silver Prices and auctions.

In January 2026, the LBMA announced its intention to appoint IBA as administrator of the LBMA Platinum and Palladium Prices and auctions. The daily auctions began July 1, 2026, taking place twice daily at 9:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. London time. The platinum auction runs first, with the respective palladium auction commencing after the platinum price is published.

"Backed by ICE technology, IBA has demonstrated over more than a decade that it can deliver the governance and market expertise that global benchmark users depend on, with the auctions providing the foundational infrastructure upon which global precious metals price formation occurs," said Clive de Ruig, President of ICE Benchmark Administration.

"The LBMA Platinum and Palladium Prices play an important role in the global precious metals market, and we are delighted to welcome IBA as administrator of all four LBMA precious metals benchmarks, after successfully administering the LBMA Gold and Silver Prices for many years," said Ruth Crowell, LBMA CEO. "We have every confidence that the transition will support the continued efficient operation of these benchmark prices and look forward to working closely with IBA as it builds on the strong foundations already in place."

IBA has administered the London Gold and Silver Prices and the related daily auctions on behalf of the LBMA since 2015 and 2017, respectively.

LBMA Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium Price benchmark settings are available under licence from IBA, including for redistribution, valuation, pricing activities and for use in transactions and financial products. Prospective licensees should contact IBA's licensing team at IBA-Licensing@ice.com.

About ICE Benchmark Administration

ICE Benchmark Administration is authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority for the regulated activity of administering a benchmark under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and the U.K. Benchmarks Regulation and is recognised by the European Securities and Markets Authority as an administrator of significant benchmarks located in a third country under the EU Benchmarks Regulation.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Exchanges

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707146275/en/

Contacts:

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