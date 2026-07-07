SIS, LLC: SIS Launches Construct 365 Copilot: Specialized AI Agents Deliver Instant Project Financial Intelligence for Construction Enterprises

DULUTH, Ga., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS LLC, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner 100% dedicated to construction and project-based businesses, announces the general availability of Construct 365 Copilot.

Powered by more than a dozen purpose-built AI agents connected in real time to Dynamics 365 Finance and SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management (PCM) data through the MCP Connector, Construct 365 Copilot lets commercial, finance, and project teams ask questions in plain language and get accurate, live answers in seconds - no spreadsheets, no manual reconciliation, no waiting for month-end reports.

"Construct 365 Copilot shows what's possible when industry-leading AI meets deep construction expertise. SIS's use of the Model Context Protocol to connect agents to live Dynamics 365 and project cost data is precisely the kind of innovation helping frontier firms in AEC move from raw data to decisive action." - Jamie Hall, AEC Industry Lead, Microsoft

"C365 Project Cost Management, enhanced by the CVR Command AI Agent, has the potential to be a genuine game changer for Tier 1 UK construction businesses. By automating CVR production, reducing manual effort and drawing directly from ERP data, it can deliver faster, more accurate and more reliable project profitability insight. The ability to identify at-risk projects in real time, support governed corrective action and give leadership earlier visibility of cost pressures can help protect margins, improve decision-making and strengthen project control. KPMG is excited to bring this innovation to the UK construction sector and support more resilient, profitable businesses." - Andrew Gilder, KPMG UK Construct and Building Sector Head

"Construction projects generate massive amounts of financial data every day, yet most teams still rely on hours of manual reporting to understand margin, commitments, variance, and risk," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS. "Construct 365 Copilot changes that. One question now surfaces the full picture across CVR, WIP, commitments, portfolio health, and more - so teams can act before problems become actuals."

Key Capabilities

CVR Command (UK-focused) - Instant per-project Cost Value Reconciliation with margin, ECAC, forecast variance, RAG status, and executive-ready decks.

WIP Command (US-focused) - Real-time Work-in-Progress analysis including earned revenue, margin fade vs. prior period, over/under-billings, and EAC.

Commitment Guard - Flags purchase-order and subcontract overruns at the commitment stage, before they hit actuals.

Portfolio Health - Ranks every active job worst-first with clear RAG status.

Additional specialized agents covering Billing & Applications, Subcontracts, Field Data & Timesheets, Equipment Utilization, Forecasting/ECAC, Variations/Change Orders, Risk & Opportunity, Period Close, and Project Setup.

Agents are read-only, require zero new infrastructure, and deliver IT-approved, zero-risk intelligence from day one.

Business Outcomes

Proactive margin control and early overrun detection

Faster CVR and WIP insight

Reduced reporting effort for commercial and finance teams

Better decisions before period close

Construct 365 Copilot is available now for existing SIS Construct 365 PCM and Dynamics 365 customers. UK and US market-specific agent experiences are included.

About SIS

SIS is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner with over 25 years of experience, specializing in ERP, CRM, and project management solutions for construction and project/service-based industries. The company's Construct 365 suite offers end-to-end tools to manage costs, risks, and delivery lifecycles. www.sisn.com

Contact: info@sisn.com

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