Institute for Financial Integrity: Hadhramout Bank Selects IFI as Training Provider to Strengthen Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payment Compliance

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is pleased to announce the enterprise-wide rollout of its Counter-Illicit Finance and Cross-Border Payments Training Program at Hadhramout Bank, curated by industry experts from government and leading global financial institutions.

"By implementing this program across the bank, we are empowering our employees with the expertise needed to identify and manage financial crime risks while supporting the long-term strength and stability of Yemen's financial sector," said Saeed Ben Qarban, Chairman at Hadhramout Bank.

"We believe that building a strong culture of compliance requires continuous learning and development," said Ameen Alsagheer, Compliance Manager at Hadhramout Bank.

The multi-year engagement blends a self-paced Arabic eLearning and video library with live expert-led sessions, providing employees with continuous opportunities to strengthen their compliance knowledge. The program includes:

A library of expert-led videos covering key topics Live training sessions facilitated by subject matter experts Compliance tools and education resources via IFI's DOLFIN platform

"We're delighted to be partnering with Hadhramout Bank to augment compliance education across the bank," said Natalie Pulsifer, IFI's Senior Director of Client Services. "Since onboarding their staff, we've seen a clear desire among employees to develop their expertise, with almost 1,000 training hours completed on the platform in just four months. This level of usage reflects the bank's engaged culture of compliance underpinning its broader commitment to strengthening financial integrity and safeguarding cross-border payments in Yemen's evolving financial sector."

About IFI

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's institutions to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

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Contact

Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations

media@finintegrity.org

About Hadhramout Bank

Hadhramout Bank, established in 2021, is one of the most recently licensed banks in the Yemeni market. It is dedicated to the development of financial inclusion and the enhancement of the nation's banking sector. Hadhramout Bank is committed to providing exceptional, innovative services and it is guided by a clear strategic vision. By establishing strategic partnerships on a local and international scale and utilizing state-of-the-art financial solutions, our objective is to foster economic growth and prosperity in Yemen by empowering both individuals and businesses.

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