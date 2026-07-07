Diginex Limited: Diginex Appoints Jan-Jaap Verhoeve as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Global Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Jan-Jaap Verhoeve to lead global sales, partner ecosystem development and strategic partnerships

Appointment strengthens commercial execution, revenue growth and strategic expansion, including support for M&A initiatives

Jan-Jaap Verhoeve brings senior commercial, partnerships and sustainability technology experience, including scaling enterprise platforms and global partner networks with clients including BMW, Visa and Deutsche Bank





LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a provider of ESG, sustainability and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients globally, today announced the appointment of Jan-Jaap Verhoeve as Chief Commercial Officer.

The appointment reflects Diginex's continued investment in strengthening its global commercial capabilities as the Company executes its Partner-First growth strategy and scales its unified platform for banks, asset managers and corporates worldwide.

Role & Responsibilities

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Verhoeve will lead Diginex's global revenue strategy across direct and indirect sales, reseller ecosystem development, strategic partnerships and growth initiatives. He will be responsible for designing and executing the Company's global revenue strategy, with a focus on expanding market reach through high-leverage reseller, distribution and systems integration channels.

His mandate includes aligning commercial execution with product strategy, using customer demand, reseller feedback, and competitive intelligence to help steer roadmap priorities toward high-growth annual recurring revenue opportunities.

Strategic Growth & M&A Contribution

As part of his executive responsibilities, Mr. Verhoeve will support Diginex's strategic growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, customer acquisition and partner development. He will also provide a commercial lens to the Company's M&A strategy, advising on opportunities that can accelerate market penetration, expand capabilities or enhance the Company's partner ecosystem.

Background

Mr. Verhoeve brings significant experience in commercial scaling, enterprise partnerships and sustainability technology. Prior to joining Diginex, he held senior commercial and partnerships roles at Plan A, where he contributed to scaling an enterprise platform serving companies across sectors including financial services, software, automotive, payments and luxury, with clients including BMW, Visa, Doctolib, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

He is also co-founder of the Greentech Alliance, a global sustainability network of more than 3,500 companies supported by advisors across venture capital, media and business.

Management Commentary

"Jan-Jaap brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, enterprise software expertise and a proven ability to build and scale global partner ecosystems," said Lubomila Jordanova, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex. "His mandate is clear: to accelerate revenue growth, deepen our reseller and strategic partnership channels, and ensure that our commercial strategy translates market demand into disciplined execution and long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders."

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871XXX), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation, and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, and the Company's strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global