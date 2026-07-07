Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - ALST Health Brands (OTCID: ALST) today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and produce a new reality soccer series, "Beyond the Game Network." The agreement formalizes a strategic partnership to create original unscripted content that highlights player journeys, community impact, and the intersection of sport, health, and culture.

Key elements of the MOU:

Project: Development and production of "Beyond the Game Network," a reality series focused on soccer players, teams, and grassroots initiatives.

Partners: ALST Health Brands and production collaborators (names to be disclosed as projects advance).

Focus: Athlete storytelling, community health and wellness, youth development, and soccer culture across domestic and international markets.

Scope: Multi-episode serialized format with digital-first distribution and potential broadcast partnerships.

Timeline: Development to commence immediately; production slated to begin in late 2026 pending final agreements and casting.

Quote from ALST Health Brands: "This MOU represents a meaningful step in ALST Health Brands' mission to champion health-forward storytelling through sport," said PETER WANNER, PRESIDENT, ALST Health Brands. "Beyond the Game Network will showcase how soccer transforms lives and communities while aligning with our commitment to well-being and inclusive engagement."

Project objectives:

Elevate underrepresented soccer stories and community programs.

Integrate health, wellness and performance narratives relevant to players and fans.

Deliver compelling content for streaming, social, and broadcast platforms.

Foster partnerships with clubs, academies, and community organizations.

Next steps: ALST Health Brands will finalize production agreements, confirm creative leadership and begin casting and location scouting. Additional partners and distribution plans will be announced as finalized.

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

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Source: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.