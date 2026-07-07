For decades, capacity planning for the electric grid has operated on a conservative guess. To maintain reliability, utilities plan on how to operate if any two major system components fail simultaneously, in a process called N-2 contingency criterion. On a system with ten thousand parts, that creates a hundred million possible combinations, a mathematical burden traditional utility planning could not actually calculate. So, engineers conservatively built the grid for the absolute worst-case scenario. That abundance of caution is why the American grid runs at only about a third of its capacity ...

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