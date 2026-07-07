Key facts

Frankfurt International Bank AG (FIB) has selected FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition as its core treasury and risk management platform.

The agreement reflects a broader shift among next-generation banks who are choosing cloud-native SaaS platforms as their foundational architecture from inception, rather than inheriting and modernizing aging on-premise systems.

FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition delivers fully integrated front-to-back treasury coverage.

Global financial technology leader FIS has been selected by Frankfurt International Bank AG (FIB), a newly licensed German bank, to power its treasury and risk operations. The bank has selected FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition, which will deliver fully integrated front-to-back treasury coverage from day one, enabling the bank to build on modern infrastructure from inception, without inheriting or modernizing aging on-premise systems.

As financial institutions face mounting pressure from rising IT costs, tightening regulatory expectations, and accelerating competition, a growing number of next-generation banks are concluding that building on legacy, on-premise treasury infrastructure is not a viable starting point. FIB has instead decided to establish institution-grade treasury capabilities from inception, combining front-to-back automation, robust governance, and cloud-based scalability, reflecting a structural shift in how new market entrants approach treasury technology. FIB is already live with the solution, with ALM Partners helping to successfully complete the implementation project and give the bank institutional-grade treasury infrastructure from day one.

Andrés Choussy, President, Capital Markets, FIS said: "The pace of change in treasury and risk management is accelerating, with regulatory complexity, real-time settlement expectations, and the operational demands of running a modern bank all combining to create problems for banks on legacy software. By partnering with FIS, FIB has made a deliberate choice to start with infrastructure that is built for where banking is going, not where it has been. FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition delivers exactly that: the controls, automation, and scalability FIB needs from day one."

Florian Pointner, Head of Treasury, at FIB said: "When establishing our treasury operations, we were deliberate about the infrastructure choices we made from the outset. For a bank built around export finance and complex cross-border transactions, operational resilience and governance are not optional, they are fundamental. FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition gave us the front-to-back coverage and capabilities we required, within a managed cloud model that allows us to deploy our resources where they create the most value for our clients."

"After just 10 weeks of implementation, FIB has already gone live with the first part of the solution, demonstrating a remarkably fast time to value," said Peter Woeste Christensen, Director at Magpie, FIB's external consultant, who led the design of the treasury target operating model and the selection of FIS Quantum as the enabling platform. "This is a groundbreaking project that sets a new benchmark for how next-generation banks can deploy institutional-grade treasury infrastructure from day one. FIB's implementation reflects a broader market shift toward standardization across products, processes from execution to settlement, and cloud-based technology, and FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition delivers exactly that out of the box. The fact that FIB has gone live as planned is a testament to the quality of execution by both FIB and FIS."

Teemu Huotari, Manager at ALM Partners, said: "The 10-week implementation timeline set an ambitious pace for all project stakeholders, but the sheer expertise and commitment of every project party ensured a timely go-live. ALM Partners' client-oriented and delivery-driven work, combined with a modern cloud-native treasury solution, FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition, has ensured FIB to position themselves at the forefront of the operational treasury landscape."

FIS Treasury Risk Manager Quantum Cloud Edition provides FIB with end-to-end front-to-back treasury workflows, covering key asset classes and lifecycle events with strong straight-through processing and controls. The platform's managed cloud model eliminates the need to build and operate complex on-premise infrastructure, giving FIB the operational resilience, predictable cost structure, and scalability required to support rapid growth.

Frankfurt International Bank AG is a licensed German bank headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, specializing in export finance and mission-critical banking solutions for internationally active clients. The bank focuses on areas where financing and banking infrastructure are often underserved, combining clear product focus, digital delivery, and efficient execution.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 and the Standard Poor's 500 Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

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