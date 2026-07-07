Restaurant Events, LLC Announces the Launch of the Carolinas Restaurant Show, Expanding Its Industry-leading Portfolio of Hospitality Events

New Trade Show to Debut in Charlotte, North Carolina, June 16-17, 2027

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Restaurant Events, LLC , one of the nation's leading producers of restaurant and hospitality trade shows, today announced the launch of the Carolinas Restaurant Show , a new annual event dedicated to serving the rapidly growing restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and the surrounding region. The inaugural event will take place June 16-17, 2027, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The launch marks the latest expansion for Restaurant Events, LLC, which successfully owns and produces some of the restaurant industry's most established trade events, including the California Restaurant Show , Florida Restaurant Show , Pizza Tomorrow Summit , and New York Restaurant Show . Collectively, these events attract tens of thousands of restaurant and foodservice professionals annually, connecting operators with innovative products, educational opportunities, business solutions, and industry-leading experts.

"For decades, our events have helped restaurant operators discover new ideas, solve business challenges, and build meaningful connections," said Glenn Celentano, Partner and CEO of Restaurant Events, LLC. "The Carolinas have emerged as one of the country's most vibrant and fastest-growing hospitality markets. With strong population growth, a thriving culinary culture, and thousands of restaurant businesses throughout the region, we believe the time is right for a dedicated event that brings together the entire hospitality community."

The Carolinas Restaurant Show will serve as a comprehensive marketplace for restaurant owners, operators, chefs, managers, marketers, distributors, suppliers, and hospitality professionals seeking the latest products, services, technologies, and strategies to grow their businesses.

Together, North and South Carolina represent more than $59 billion in annual restaurant and hospitality sales, employ more than 700,000 foodservice and hospitality professionals, and are home to approximately 36,000 restaurant and hospitality establishments. Despite this remarkable growth and economic impact, the region currently lacks a large-scale, comprehensive restaurant industry trade show serving both states.

Charlotte was selected as the host city due to its central location, world-class transportation infrastructure, booming hospitality sector, and reputation as one of the Southeast's premier business and culinary destinations. Its accessibility from key markets including Raleigh, Asheville, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston makes it an ideal gathering place for industry professionals throughout the region.

The two-day event will feature hundreds of exhibiting companies showcasing food and beverage products, equipment, technology solutions, smallwares, tableware, design concepts, and operational innovations. Attendees will also have access to a robust educational program featuring expert-led sessions, workshops, panel discussions, culinary demonstrations, and competitions focused on the most pressing issues facing today's restaurant operators.

Programming will explore topics including artificial intelligence, workforce development, profitability, marketing, guest experience, emerging consumer trends, restaurant technology, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence.

"As we've seen with our successful events in New York, California, and Florida, restaurant professionals are looking for practical solutions, actionable education, and opportunities to connect with peers and suppliers," added Celentano. "The Carolinas Restaurant Show will deliver all of that while creating a new annual gathering place for one of the nation's most exciting hospitality markets."

Restaurant Events, LLC produces some of the nation's premier hospitality trade events, including the California Restaurant Show (Anaheim Convention Center, August 23-25, 2026), the Florida Restaurant Show and Pizza Tomorrow Summit (Orange County Convention Center, October 25-27, 2026), and the New York Restaurant Show (Javits Center, March 7-9, 2027). Through its portfolio of industry-leading events, the company connects restaurant operators, chefs, suppliers, distributors, and hospitality professionals with the products, education, technologies, and business solutions driving the future of foodservice.

The addition of the Carolinas Restaurant Show further expands Restaurant Events' national footprint and reinforces its position as one of the leading producers of restaurant and hospitality trade shows in the United States. For exhibitor, sponsorship, and attendee information about the Carolinas Restaurant Show, visit www.carolinasrestaurantshow.com

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For Further Information, Contact

Amy Riemer

Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Restaurant Events, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/restaurant-events-llc-announces-the-launch-of-the-carolinas-restaurant-s-1186929