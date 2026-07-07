VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Unveils FleetPath's 50-State Compliance Engine: The Software That Keeps a Trucking Company Ready for a Government Audit Every Day, in All 50 States

The third of twelve weekly technology releases from Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT). Every trucking company in America has to follow a mountain of government rules, and one surprise audit can wipe out months of profit. There are more than 500,000 trucking companies in the country, and every one of them lives with that risk. FleetPath handles all of it automatically, every single day, so a company is always ready. The software is built and working, its first real-world test is close, and this is one of the clearest reasons to be watching VXIT right now. See it at fleetpath.co.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Every so often, a government inspector can walk into a trucking company and demand to see years of records: every hour each driver spent on the road, every mile driven in every state, every permit, every safety check. If the paperwork is not perfect, the fines can wipe out months of profit, and just getting ready for the review can tie up the whole office for weeks. This is called a DOT audit, and all 500,000-plus trucking companies in America live under the threat of one. Today Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") announced the part of FleetPath that solves this problem. It is called the 50-State Compliance Engine, and it is the third release in the Company's twelve-week technology series. In simple terms, FleetPath does all of this rule-following work on its own, in the background, every single day, so a trucking company is always ready long before an inspector ever knocks on the door.

The Problem: The Rules Never Stop, but Most Companies Only Deal With Them When It Is Too Late

The rules never take a day off. There is a federal limit on how many hours a driver can be behind the wheel before they have to rest. There is a fuel tax that has to be tracked for every mile driven in every state. There are permits that expire, government filings that come due, and safety records that go out of date. Yet most trucking companies deal with all of it the hard way. They scramble to pull the paperwork together only when an inspector shows up or a roadside check turns up a problem.

And that scramble is expensive. One audit can pull a company's office staff off their real jobs for weeks and bring fines big enough to eat a large chunk of a quarter's profit. It hurts the small and mid-size companies the most, the ones running on tight budgets that cannot afford to hire a whole team just to keep up with 50 different states' rules. For an investor, that is the picture of a market that has never had a real fix, badly needs one, and has the money to pay for it.

How FleetPath Fixes It: One System, Working Every Day

FleetPath does all the rule-following work automatically, around the clock. It watches the federal driving-hour limits and does the math to the exact minute, so a driver is never accidentally over the line. It handles the interstate fuel tax, which used to take days of hand calculations every quarter, by adding up the miles in each state on its own and having the report ready before every deadline. It runs permits from the first request all the way to approval and tracks every one. And it keeps a complete, time-stamped record of everything, saved for exactly as long as the law requires, so the paperwork an inspector asks for already exists before they even ask.

Why It Is Different: It Does the Exact Math. It Never Guesses.

Here is the most important part, and it is simple. FleetPath never asks an artificial intelligence to guess whether a driver is legal to drive or how many miles ran through a state. Every limit, every mile count, every deadline is calculated exactly, down to the number, and saved in a permanent record. The engine inside the platform reads and writes documents. It never makes up the numbers a company's legality depends on.

That is what makes this so powerful. An audit is really just one thing: proving what actually happened. A system that guesses cannot survive that. A system that recorded every step and can play it back wins every time. It is also why this is such a strong, lasting advantage for the business. Once a trucking company trusts FleetPath with the record that decides whether it can even stay on the road, it is not going to hand that over to a competitor.

Honest About What It Does and Does Not Do

FleetPath is upfront about its limits, because in this business, trust is the whole product. Its in-app safety score is FleetPath's own rating, not the government's official score, and the official numbers are tracked separately with alerts. A few things are handled by a real person on purpose. The most complicated oversized-load permits go to a person to review and file, and the driving-hour tracking is most accurate when the device in the truck that logs a driver's hours is connected. These are not excuses added later. They are how the system is built to stay honest.

What It Means for the Money: Cost Comes Off the Desk and Into the Record

The real cost of all this is not in the trucks. It is in the hours of office work and the fines that a single missed deadline can trigger. By making the fuel-tax math automatic, the driving-hour check constant, the permits a tracked process, and the record always complete and correct, FleetPath turns a trucking company from constant scramble into always ready. For a company running on thin margins, that is the difference between a routine review and a quarter where they lose money.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises and VXIT Shareholders

This is not a small or someday market. More than 500,000 trucking companies pay this cost year after year, and it adds up to billions of dollars. The small and mid-size operators who feel it the most are exactly the companies FleetPath is built to serve.

And this is not a promise for the future. The compliance engine is built, running, and ready for the first trucking companies coming into beta and the early hands-on rollout to real customers. For a VXIT shareholder, this is the exciting part. Every single day a company runs on FleetPath, its record gets deeper and the cost of ever leaving gets higher. That is the strongest kind of customer loyalty there is. It is not "this is nice to have." It is "leaving could put my whole business at risk." That kind of lock-in is rare, and it is a big part of the FleetPath story.

From the Founders

"Compliance is not something you do once and forget. It is something a trucking company has to get right every single day, in 50 states at the same time, usually with no extra staff and no room for mistakes. So we built a system that does the watching for them. It calculates every rule exactly, writes down every step, and keeps the record up to date on its own. When an inspector shows up, the proof is already there. A number you cannot prove is not a defense. It is evidence against you."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"I have personally been through one of these government audits, and we passed it. But I will be honest with our shareholders about what it took. Getting ready pulled our entire team off their real work, and the time and money it cost us to prepare was exhausting. I lived this problem, and that is exactly why we built FleetPath to take it off the table. This is not a promise or a concept. It is working software that keeps a trucking company's audit record ready in all 50 states, every day, with no one having to remember. More than 500,000 trucking companies in this country carry that same risk, one that can cost them a quarter of a year's profit in a single audit. We built the system that removes it for good. The platform is done, its first real-world test is close, and the companies we are bringing on are not trying out an idea. They will be running their business on it."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system for the American trucking industry. It brings the entire life of a shipment, finding the load, planning the route, dispatching the driver, staying compliant, handling the paperwork, tracking the load, billing the customer, and running the driver's tools, into one connected system. It replaces the tangle of disconnected apps that trucking software has been for the last 20 years. Built by people who ran their own trucking company, FleetPath is production-grade, working, and approaching its first real-world test. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full tour, founder background, and ongoing updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) (OTC:VXIT) is a publicly traded holding company that builds, acquires, and grows businesses across three areas: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath is the Company's first Technology holding, placing Lavish at the operating layer of the American trucking economy, a nearly trillion-dollar industry. The Company oversees the overall direction and the money while its businesses run in their own markets, with every milestone documented and shared publicly under OTC:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the capitalization and operation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTC:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to capitalize and operate FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

Twitter

www.twitter.com/OfficialVXIT

www.twitter.com/SteffD415

Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

info@lavishenterprises.net

www.LavishEnterprises.net

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-unveils-fleetpaths-50-state-compliance-engine-1187230