Action Against Hunger and CMA CMG Foundation Wins Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Award

Innovative PharmaBox mobile pharmacy solution recognized for putting humanity and community first

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Action Against Hunger announced today that PharmaBox, developed in partnership with the CMA CGM Foundation, has been named a winner of Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Award, recognized for general excellence.

PharmaBox addresses a critical gap in humanitarian response: during crises, the medical supply chain is ill-equipped to handle emergency deployments and extreme temperatures. Built inside 40-foot shipping containers, PharmaBoxes function as mobile pharmacies and medical storage units that are fully compliant with global logistics frameworks. Each unit is solar-powered and temperature-controlled, maintaining conditions between 20°C and 25°C and below 65% humidity, ensuring the integrity of sensitive medications in the most challenging environments.

Designed with longevity and redeployment in mind, each PharmaBox has an operational lifespan of 10 years and the capacity to serve more than 500,000 patients over its lifetime. The first unit was deployed to Bangui, Central African Republic in February 2025, with additional units subsequently sent to Chad and Sudan.

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, and startups whose innovations address the world's greatest challenges. PharmaBox was selected from thousands of entries across sectors and recognized in the overall list of winners.is featured in Fast Company's article on innovations that put humanity and community first. This follows Action Against Hunger's recognition last year as one of the world's most innovative companies 2025.

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Action Against Hunger is a global leader creating a future where every life is well nourished. We innovate to prevent malnutrition and respond to hunger hotspots, working in 59 countries and reaching more than 26 million people each year. Together, we are promoting resilience and working to end hunger for everyone, for good.

CONTACT:

Kara Green

kgreen@actionagainsthunger.org

+1 (231) 286-1275

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-and-cma-cmg-foundation-wins-fast-company%e2%80%99s-1187429