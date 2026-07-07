Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - BeEzrat HaShem Inc., a Florida 501(c)(3) Torah outreach organization, has been awarded the 2026 Platinum Seal of Transparency by Candid (formerly GuideStar) for the third consecutive year. Platinum is the highest of Candid's four transparency tiers, held by fewer than 1% of the 1.8 million U.S. nonprofits in Candid's database.

BeEzrat HaShem

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"Earning Platinum once shows you can prepare a strong report. Earning it three years in a row proves it's how we actually operate," said Rabbi Yaron Reuven, Founder and President. "Our donors give because they trust us to spread Torah, do chesed, and feed the poor. That trust is sacred - and Platinum is one of the most rigorous ways we can prove, with publicly reported data, that every dollar is doing what we say it's doing."

Unlike lower tiers, Platinum requires nonprofits to publicly publish measurable program outcomes - not just financials and governance - and re-verify them every year. Independent research published by Candid shows nonprofits with a Seal of Transparency receive an average of 62% more in donor contributions than organizations without one.

2025 Impact (as reported to Candid)

$2.3 million raised , almost entirely from individual donors inspired by online Torah teaching - not foundation grants

, almost entirely from individual donors inspired by online Torah teaching - not foundation grants 238,000 Jewish individuals fed or financially assisted

15,000+ Torah lectures and 500+ Torah-based films produced and distributed across 23 YouTube channels in 15 languages, with 200,000+ combined subscribers and followers

produced and distributed across 23 YouTube channels in 15 languages, with 200,000+ combined subscribers and followers 280,000+ free copies of 36 sefarim authored by co-founder Rabbi Efraim Kachlon distributed worldwide - up from 150,000 in 2024

authored by co-founder Rabbi Efraim Kachlon distributed worldwide - up from 150,000 in 2024 2.3 million+ outreach materials (CDs, USBs, kiruv cards) distributed free of charge

(CDs, USBs, kiruv cards) distributed free of charge Religious scholarship infrastructure : 2 Kollels for Dayanut, 1 Beit Din, and 12 supported Rabbis and speakers

: 2 Kollels for Dayanut, 1 Beit Din, and 12 supported Rabbis and speakers Two proprietary apps built and operated in-house - the free BH Torah lecture app and the AI Rabbi Q&A platform

- the free BH Torah lecture app and the AI Rabbi Q&A platform Launched Teshuva Music and BH Kids YouTube channels with original kosher content

"Most nonprofits our size don't even apply for Platinum because the documentation is demanding," Rabbi Reuven added. "We pursue it because our supporters deserve to know - with hard numbers - that we are stewards of their donations, not just recipients of them."

View the organization's full verified Candid Nonprofit Profile here.

About BeEzrat HaShem Inc.

BeEzrat HaShem Inc. is a Florida 501(c)(3) Torah outreach nonprofit operating 23 YouTube channels in 15 languages, two proprietary apps, multiple educational websites, and a global free book distribution program. Founded by Rabbi Yaron Reuven and co-founded by Rabbi Efraim Kachlon, the organization is supported almost entirely by individual donors inspired by its online Torah teaching.

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Source: PRNews OU