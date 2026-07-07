Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Ammunition, an independent global agency, today announced the appointment of Evan Levy as Chief Client Partnership Officer, effective immediately. Based in Atlanta and reporting directly to Founder and CEO Jeremy Heilpern, Levy will lead Ammunition's client partnership organization, working closely with teams across every discipline and every market to ensure clients receive the full weight of what Ammunition has to offer, wherever they operate.

Ammunition has never grown by standing still. The agency has always invested ahead of its growth, bringing in exceptional leadership before the moment demands it. As Ammunition scales across two continents and deepens its roster of ambitious clients, this decision is another meaningful step in Ammunition's deliberate effort to set a new standard for what an independent agency can achieve globally, ahead of the curve, and with the right people leading the way.

Levy spent nearly three decades helping build Fitzco into one of Atlanta's most iconic agencies, ultimately serving as its Chief Executive Officer, before choosing to help build the future of Ammunition. A fixture of Atlanta's advertising community, he built his career on developing exceptional people and becoming a trusted partner to the clients he served. Over the course of his tenure at Fitzco, he led the agency through a period of significant transformation and growth, overseeing more than $100MM in annual billings and working with brands across CPG, retail, healthcare, and financial services. His track record is one of relationships that last and results that follow.

The Chief Client Partnership Officer is a newly created role, born of the realization that as Ammunition's global client roster grows in scale and complexity, the agency needs a dedicated senior leader whose sole focus is the health and depth of those relationships. Designed to align with Ammunition's ambition for what it is building globally, the role is also a direct investment in the agency's leadership bench at a critical moment in its growth. Levy steps in to redefine how Ammunition shows up for its clients, deepen executive relationships, and build the kind of partnerships that endure for years.

"Every once in a while, a unique opportunity presents itself, and this was one of them," said Jeremy Heilpern, Founder and CEO of Ammunition. "Evan's career speaks for itself. Over nearly three decades, he helped build one of Atlanta's most respected agencies, ultimately serving as its CEO. More importantly, he's built a reputation for developing exceptional people and becoming a trusted partner to clients. As we continue investing in the future of Ammunition, he's exactly the kind of leader we want at the table."

Levy is equally direct about what drew him to Ammunition.

"Spend enough time in this business, and you develop a sense for what's real and what isn't," said Evan Levy, Chief Client Partnership Officer of Ammunition. "Jeremy and his team are building something most can't or won't, a global, independent agency brand. That ambition is not only inspiring and contagious, it's also proven and centered on what really matters: growth. Whether you're a current client, a prospective client, or an agency exec carefully choosing his next gig, Ammunition is worth betting on."

This appointment is the latest in a series of deliberate investments Ammunition has made to deepen its leadership bench as the agency scales, from the opening of Ammunition Europe in London and the appointment of Renaye Edwards as Global Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Europe, to the addition of Evan Levy as Chief Client Partnership Officer. Each move reflects the agency's conviction and approach to investing in exceptional leadership, staying ahead of the curve, and building for what comes next. With a growing presence across two continents, an expanding roster of ambitious clients, and a leadership team invested in the long game, Ammunition remains focused on one thing above all else. Growth. No Matter What.

ABOUT AMMUNITION



Ammunition is a global independent agency network built for ambitious businesses with serious growth targets - the ones expanding into new markets and navigating complex B2B2C dynamics. With integrated teams in North America (Atlanta) and Europe (London), Ammunition unifies strategy, creative, media, and technology under one accountable partner, from brief to bottom line. Ammunition doesn't just take the brief; it finds what's holding growth back and doesn't stop until it's won. Recognized by Adweek, Campaign, Inc., and the Financial Times among the world's fastest-growing independent agencies, Ammunition helps brands align brand, performance, and experience across complex buying journeys. Privately held and proudly independent, Ammunition is a member of Worldwide Partners, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA). Visit ammunition.agency. Growth. No Matter What.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303746

Source: Ammunition LLC