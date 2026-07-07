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WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:02
1,060 Euro
-7,02 % -0,080
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,12017:11
Dow Jones News
07.07.2026 14:39 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results

DJ RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 
07-Jul-2026 / 13:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 July 2026 

RM plc 

Notification of Half Year Results 

RM plc ("RM", the "Company") will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2026 on Tuesday 14 
July 2026. 

A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company's Sparklive event page and 
RM's website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from: 
 
RM PLC - HY26 Results Announcement | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rmplc.com 

Contacts:  
 
RM plc                    investorrelations@rm.com  
 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations 

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)                    +44 203 805 4822  
 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)   
 
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)  

Notes to Editors: 

About RM 
 
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years 
on, we are a trusted Global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, 
educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver 
best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcomes. 

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to 
provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are: 

   -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and 
  governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. 
   -- TTS (Teacher Technology Solution) - an established provider of education resources for early years, 
  primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to 114 countries internationally. 
   -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK 
  schools and colleges. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 435419 
EQS News ID:  2361814 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2361814&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2026 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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