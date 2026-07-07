Orion Energy Systems, Inc.: Orion Announces Appointment of Karen Peck as Vice President, Sales and Business Development, to lead Voltrek EV Charging Division

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced the appointment of Karen Peck as Vice President, Sales and Business Development, of its Voltrek EV Charging division.

Ms. Peck is a recognized Sales and Business Development producer with a high-growth track record in EV Charging Infrastructure. She arrives to manage the expansion of Voltrek as it grows its EV Charging and Electrical Infrastructure business from its origins in the Northeast to additional growth areas in the United States, including the Carolinas, Florida, California and Orion's longtime home in the Midwest. In the past year, Orion's Voltrek division has established or expanded its presence to meet continuing customer demand in each of these geographic areas.

Ms. Peck joins Voltrek from Voltera, where she served as Sales Director, Enterprise Mobility, leading strategic initiatives in the autonomous vehicle EV Charging Infrastructure market. Prior to Voltera, she was Director of Business Development for Fleet Solutions at San Francisco-based Prologis, where she worked with enterprise fleet customers on transportation electrification initiatives. Earlier in her career, Ms. Peck held leadership roles with EVBox and ENGIE Services. Ms. Peck is based in Orion/Voltrek's Northeastern facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She reports directly to Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow.

"Orion/Voltrek is positioned to serve the growing infrastructure demand for EV charging across the United States," said Ms. Peck. "We are committed to maintaining a strong position to support EV Charging and Infrastructure demands."

"Orion/Voltrek meets customers where they are," said Ms. Washlow. "Karen Peck brings a strong track record of developing partnerships, supporting customer growth, and addressing both local and national needs. We are pleased to welcome Karen as she leads Voltrek's expansion across the United States."

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance. For more information about Orion, please visit our websites at www.orionlighting.com and www.voltrek.com.

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